Běloruská opoziční aktivistka Tichanovská je v Česku. S předsedou Senátu si prošla Karlův most

Starting my visit to 🇨🇿. We will meet with President Miloš Zeman, PM @AndrejBabis, MFA @JakubKulhanek, @Vystrcil_Milos to discuss how 🇨🇿 can support Belarusians, free media & human rights defenders, arrest of Raman Pratasevich, sanctions against Lukashenka & his accomplices. pic.twitter.com/T3G8YKsprO