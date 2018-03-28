Chudobná turistika: Guardian napsal cestopisný článek o Řecku. Internet zuří

Cestovatelský článek se prezentuje jako „poznávací a informativní zájezd" do současného Řecka. Za článkem stojí dopisovatelka Guardianu v Řecku Helena Smithová a místní novinář Manos Stefanakis. Za 71 000 korun autoři nabízejí svým čtenářům, aby se podívali na „ponaučení pro celou Evropu". Sedmidenní zájezd například zahrnuje podívanou na uprchlickou krizi na ostrově Samos.
As if Greece hasn't been through enough without a bunch of Guardian readers trouncing around on safari. Alternatively, save your £2.5k and go and visit Greece like a normal person and help support local businesses. Believe me, you will still be able to ask questions. Christ. pic.twitter.com/xv9Dc2wwqC— John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) 28. března 2018
Lenio Capsaskis označil tuto nevšední dovolenou za „chudobnou turistiku". Sám článek označil za mrazivý. Jiný uživatel Twitteru ho označil za „chudobnou pornoturistiku".
Poverty tourism comes to Greece. Surprised at the lack of self reflection @guardian pretty bleak https://t.co/2fCUU8hM7r— Lenio Capsaskis (@leniocaps) 28. března 2018
Cost of that @guardian poverty porn holiday (flight excluded) is 2,500 GBP or 2,800 euros. 2,800 euros is 7 months wages for many Greeks https://t.co/YIHYfyvTrX— Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) 28. března 2018
„Profitování z reklamování chudoby v Řecku Guardianem je děsivé," napsala Electra Tsakalidouová.
Making profit from advertising misery in #Greece by the @guardian can only be described in one word: ghastly. (Many) Mistakes were made & things have been tough but Greece is so much more than its crisis. pic.twitter.com/EiDCzClMQD— Electra Tsakalidou (@doudou_electra) 28. března 2018
Shocking from the Guardian — the Greek islands/Greece absolutely need tourism but not this kind. Greece is rich in many things — to suggest that its refugee & economic crisis are its most marketable features is so deeply wrong and unjust to Greeks and all refugees in the country.— Katy Fallon (@katymfallon) 28. března 2018
