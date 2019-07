Povodeň v Irkutské oblasti: Snímky ze země, ze vzduchu a z vesmíru.

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsin

© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov

© Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsin

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Kirill Shipitsyn

© Sputnik / Press service of Roscosmos

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region

© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov

© Sputnik / Кирилл Шипицин

© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov

© Sputnik / Press service of EMERCOM of Russia in Irkutsk region