Nevděčný Trump

„Samozřejmě jsme měli chytit (vůdce skupiny al-Kajdy, zakázané v Rusku) Usámu bin Ládina mnohem dříve… Zaplatili jsme Pákistánu miliardy dolarů, ale neřekli nám, že tam žije. Hlupáci!" napsal lídr státu.
Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19. listopadu 2018
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)