Registrace
16:38 20. listopadu 2018
    Vyhledávání
    Karikatury

    Nevděčný Trump

    Karikatury
    Získat krátkou URL
    130

    Americký prezident Donald Trump v pondělí uvedl, že Pákistán je jednou z těch zemí, která z USA hodně vzala, ale na oplátku nedala nic. S tímto výrokem vystoupil na svém Twitteru.

    Nevděčný Trump

    „Samozřejmě jsme měli chytit (vůdce skupiny al-Kajdy, zakázané v Rusku) Usámu bin Ládina mnohem dříve… Zaplatili jsme Pákistánu miliardy dolarů, ale neřekli nám, že tam žije. Hlupáci!" napsal lídr státu.

    Více:

    Trump si našel nového nepřítele
    Trump ocenil svou práci ve funkci prezidenta
    Trump promluvil o nejtěžším rozhodnutí ve své prezidentské kariéře
    Bylo odhaleno, co Trump řekl Putinovi na rozloučenou v Paříži
    Štítky:
    Donald Trump, Pákistán, USA
    Pravidla společenstvíDiskuse
    Komentovat pomocí FacebookuKomentovat pomocí Sputniku

    Další karikatury

    • Kolik stojí demokracie?
      Aktualizováno: 18:05 15.11.2018
      18:05 15.11.2018

      Kolik stojí demokracie?

      Ve válkách za účasti Spojených států bylo zabito celkem 480 000 lidí, z nichž 244 000 obětí tvořili civilisté. Oznámili to autoři studie, která byla realizována na prestižní Brownově univerzitě.

    • SEVERNÍ PROUD 2
      Aktualizováno: 21:58 14.11.2018
      21:58 14.11.2018

      S čím přijdou USA, aby zabránily budování Severního proudu 2?

      Americký velvyslanec v Evropské unii Gordon Sondland uvedl, že Washington disponuje „mnoha způsoby“, které by mohly zabránit výstavbě plynovodu Severní proud 2. Právě tento projekt, podle jeho slov, učiní Evropu, a tedy i USA, mnohem zranitelnější.

    • Sankce
      Aktualizováno: 17:29 08.11.2018
      17:29 08.11.2018

      Sankce pořád dokola

      Spojené státy pohrozily uvalením dalších sankcí proti Rusku kvůli otravě Skripalových. Příčinou má být neochota Moskvy poskytnout záruky, že chemické zbraně již nikdy nepoužije. V Rusku mezitím spočítali, že USA už zavedly 62 kol protiruských sankcí.

    • Macron sní o panevropské armádě
      Aktualizováno: 14:51 06.11.2018
      14:51 06.11.2018

      Macron sní o panevropské armádě

      Francouzský prezident Emmanuel Macron navrhl vytvoření celoevropské armády, která by byla nezávislá na Spojených státech. Evropa podle něj má být schopna samostatné obrany.

    Zprávy

    Všechny zprávy
    Všechny zprávy

    Doporučujeme

    Multimédia

    Vesmírný život. Jak žijí pozemšťani ve vesmíru
    Vesmírný život. Jak žijí pozemšťani ve vesmíru
    Nevděčný Trump
    Nevděčný Trump
    Sankce proti Rusku a mezinárodní obchod
    Jaký vliv měly protiruské sankce na mezinárodní obchod
    Zaregistrovat se
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Obnovení hesla
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    Máte účet na cz.sputniknews.com?
    AnoNe
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Nemám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Vstup
    Mám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Smazat účet
    Jste přesvědčen/a o tom, že chcete svůj účet na cz.sputniknews.com smazat?
    AnoNe
    Váš účet byl smazán! Můžete obnovit váš profil v průběhu 30 dnů, přejdete-li na odkaz, který byl vám zaslán v elektronickém dopise na adresu uvedenou při registraci.
    Zavřít
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Snažíme se chránit vaše osobní údaje, a proto jsme aktualizovali naše zásady ochrany osobních údajů tak, aby vyhovovaly obecnému nařízení o ochraně osobních údajů (GDPR), novému nařízení EU, které vstoupilo v platnost dne 25. května 2018.

    Přečtěte si, prosím, naše zásady ochrany osobních údajů. Obsahují podrobnosti o různých typech dat, které shromažďujeme, jak je používáme, a také o vašich právech na ochranu dat.

    Vzhledem k tomu, že jste již při zakládání svého osobního účtu s námi sdíleli osobní údaje, abyste jej nadále mohli používat, zaškrtněte prosím následující políčko:

    Pokud nechcete, abychom pokračovali ve zpracování vašich dat, prosím klikněte zde pro smazání účtu.

    Máte-li jakékoli dotazy nebo obavy ohledně našich zásad ochrany osobních údajů, kontaktujte nás prosím na adrese: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Pravidla společenství

    Registrace a autorizace uživatele na webových stránkách Sputnik pomocí účtu nebo účtů uživatele na sociálních sítích znamená, že souhlasí s následujícími pravidly.

    Uživatel se zavazuje, že svými akcemi neporuší národní a mezinárodní zákonodárství. Uživatel se zavazuje, že bude projevovat úctu vůči jiným účastníkům diskuse, čtenářům a osobám, o nichž je řeč v příspěvcích.

    Administrativa má právo odstraňovat komentáře v jazycích odlišných od jazyka, v němž je napsán komentovaný příspěvek.

    Ve všech jazykových verzích sputniknews.com mohou být uživatelem umístěné komentáře redigovány.

    Komentář uživatele bude odstraněn v případě, když:

    • neodpovídá tématice komentované zprávy;
    • propaguje nenávist, diskriminaci podle rasového, etnického, pohlavního nebo sociálního příznaku, anebo poškozuje práva národních menšin;
    • porušuje práva nezletilých a působí jim škodu v jakékoli formě včetně morální;
    • obsahuje myšlenky extremistického a teroristického rázu, a vyzývá k jiným nezákonným akcím;
    • obsahuje urážky a hrozby na adresu jiných uživatelů, konkrétních osob a organizací, haní jejich čest a důstojnost, anebo podkopává jejich obchodní reputaci;
    • obsahuje urážky anebo zprávy vyjadřující neúctu vůči Sputniku;
    • porušuje nedotknutelnost soukromého života, zveřejňuje osobní údaje třetích osob bez jejich souhlasu a porušuje tajemství korespondence;
    • obsahuje popisy anebo odkazy na zobrazení násilí a týrání zvířat;
    • obsahuje informaci o způsobech sebevraždy a podněcuje k sebevraždě;
    • sleduje komerční cíle, obsahuje nenáležitou reklamu, nezákonnou politickou reklamu, anebo odkazy na jiné internetové zdroje obsahující podobnou informaci;
    • prosazuje výrobky nebo služby třetích osob bez patřičného povolení;
    • obsahuje urážlivé výrazy nebo neslušná slova a jejich odvozeniny, a také narážky na použití slovních jednotek, které spadají pod tuto definici;
    • obsahuje spam, reklamu šíření spamu, služeb pro hromadné rozesílání zpráv a zdrojů pro vydělávání na internetu;
    • doporučuje použití narkotických/psychotropních prostředků a obsahuje informaci o jejich výrobě a užití;
    • obsahuje odkazy na počítačové viry a škodlivé programové zabezpečení;
    • je součástí akce, kdy přichází velké množství komentářů s identickým nebo podobným obsahem (flashmob);
    • autor zneužívá velkého množství málo obsažných zpráv, anebo smysl jeho textu je těžko nebo vůbec není možno pochopit (flood);
    • autor porušuje internetovou etiketu a projevuje agresivní, výsměšné a urážlivé chování (trolling);
    • autor projevuje neúctu k jazyku – například, text je napsán jen velkými písmeny, nebo není rozdělen na věty.

    Administrativa má právo bez předběžného oznámení uživatele zablokovat mu přístup ke stránce, anebo vymazat jeho účet v případě porušení pravidel komentování nebo po zjištění v jednání uživatele příznaků takového porušení.

    Uživatel může iniciovat obnovení svého účtu/odblokování přístupu, napíše-li dopis na adresu: moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    V dopise musí být uvedeno:

    • téma – obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu
    • login uživatele
    • vysvětlení příčin akcí, které byly porušením výše uvedených pravidel a měly za následek zablokování.

    Budou-li moderátoři pokládat za možné obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu, bude tak uděláno.

    V případě opětovného porušení pravidel a opětovného zablokování přístup nemůže být uživateli obnoven, zablokování bude v tomto případě definitivní.

    S týmem moderátorů se můžete spojit, napíšete-li na elektronickou poštu moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    Vstup
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Ok