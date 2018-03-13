Trump odvolá ministra zahraničí Tillersona

Místo ředitelky CIA zaujme Gina Haspelová a stane se tak první ženou, která se této funkce ujme.
„Mike Pompeo, ředitel CIA, bude naším novým ministrem zahraničí. Odvede fantastickou práci!" napsal Trump na svůj Twitter. „Děkuji Rexu Tillersonovi za jeho práci," dodal.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13. března 2018
