Hurá! Slovenské hokejové legendy Šatan a Pálffy budou v neděli uvedeny do Síně slávy IIHF

Zigmund Palffy, a hero in Slovakia, because of his helper on the game winning, gold medal clinching goal at 2002 #IIHFWorlds had a hockey career for the ages.



Ziggy enters the Hall of Fame class this year.



More about the 2019 class > https://t.co/JRqnY6JVHJ pic.twitter.com/9nBnmqoZI3