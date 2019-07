Šefčovič se zastal svého homosexuálního asistenta. Nyní mu hrozí ztráta podpory SNS

Thank you @AP for sharing our story of a modern #RainbowFamily, especially now on #PrideMonth #Stonewall50. And huge thank you to @myNGHS for your incredible care of our surrogate and twin boys!. We couldn't have been in better hands! 👬🤰🏼👶🏻👶🏻🏳‍🌈https://t.co/lgHUtLtV0z pic.twitter.com/0h16H7CjVG