Nový trend na internetu: dívky dokazují, že ideální postava neexistuje. Foto

Dívky uveřejňují své fotografie „do" a „poté", mezi nimiž není rozdíl několika měsíců, jak by se mnozí mohli domnívat, ale pouze několika sekund.
REAL TALK: the photo on the left is staged as hell. I was told where to put my legs, how to angle my arm, which way to tilt my hips and even how to hold my fingers. My eyes were watering from the false lashes and my hair will probably never look like that again. THESE ARE THE TYPE OF IMAGES WE COMPARE OURSELVES TO EVERYDAY! A posed, polished, perfectly lit snapshot of the highlight reel. Except this photoshoot was different, because after all the typically 'flattering' lingerie posing, @curvykate asked me to go home and recreate the pictures make-up free, hair undone and relaxed. Because behind-the-scenes deserves to be celebrated too! Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not. And we sure as hell don't need to compare ourselves to anybody's highlight reel, after all, the model in the magazine doesn't even look like the model in the magazine most of the time. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 You can see more about this photoshoot on @curvykate's blog, the link is in my bio! ✨ Left photo by @alisonvwebster with make-up by @sharlottejacks 💫
"I have cellulite, much like every other women on the planet.🙋🏼 And yes, in certain poses and lighting my cellulite can look better or worse. First i was very insecure and ashamed about having it. But why hate it and be unhappy, when you can accept it and maybe work on it and be happy🤗 ⠀ I'm not gonna write a very long story, so let me tell you this. "Imperfections" or "flaws" are there, they make you human. And if it's something you can fix, that's okay, but it's also okay when you can't fix it. Please don't be too hard on yourself. You are just perfect as you are!" 😍 — 💪 Follow @thefittestbody for the best fitness & health content! 👇 tag — comment — share to support! — 📸 @nienkke | All rights and credits reserved to the respective owner(s)
What posed and flexed looks like compared to relaxed and being normal 🌸 Sometimes, we’re not all that we “post” to be. But that’s okay! As long as you are true to yourself and know deep down that you’re a goddess 👸 Continue being awesome, my loves 💕 Happy Hump Day!. FOLLOW @equipped_fitness for more fitness motivation and inspiration! 💪🏻💖. Credit: @tk_line09
Okay. So this was TOO GOOD to not upload. 😂🙌🏻. Clearly there is such thing as a good photo and a bad photo. 😩.. I'm not feeling myself today, my stomach is a bit of a mess #ibs 😤 and was gonna take some photos and took the photo to the right 💁🏼 and then I was just like nah. Which resulted in photo to the left. 😂. I'm obviously doing my least flattering photo pose, fun thing is, don't know what happen to my face 😂💁🏼 but that's how I feel on the inside today since my body won't cooperate!.. And when I looked on the photos I was chocked about how much of a difference it is 😂🙌🏻 and I just wanted to share this 10 second #transformation that made me laugh to you guys 💋.. So do not trust everything you see on Instagram, don't be upset if your tagged in a photo somewhere and it's not a flattering one 🙈 we all have bad angles and most of all BAD MOMENTS where we can look like something completely else then we thought we looked 😂💁🏼.. I think I look charming on the photo to the left 💁🏼🤷🏼♀️ haha! Mabey not! 😬. Anyway, here is a #realitycheck for yall to not be discouraged about "the perfect" photos you see on Instagram or anywhere on social media! ❤️
From @saggysara: "You're worthy 🌸🌿 ⠀ Felt like posting a little reminder to myself and everyone that having body fat is normal!! Sometimes I can look lean and have abs and a few seconds later I look completely the opposite of that! And that's fine! I feel like because we constantly see images of lean toned bodies, we sometimes forget that simple things like bloating and tummy fat are completely normal things to have! There's nothing wrong with having it and you shouldn't be ashamed of it!! But I'm also not saying there is anything wrong with posting photos where you feel good about your body, if you feel confident you should post those photos! I just wanted to break down that barrier of having to look "perfect" all the time and remind people that that's not what everyone looks like 24/7 🙌🏼 ⠀ Just know that you're absolutely amazing no matter what and I hope that you're having a fantastic week!! 🌴☀️" ⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊ Follow @fitnessempire.x for more! 😊💪 ⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊ 📸Credits: @saggysara
"I have cellulite, much like every other woman on the planet. And guess what? In certain poses and lighting my cellulite can look better or worse. We're constantly bombarded with perfect images of perfect people and it causes our internal dialogue to change. We start to feel unworthy only if we are flawless: smooth skin, soft hair, perky boobs, small waist, pretty nails. But in reality, you are worthy no matter what. Don't let your "imperfections" define you. If there are things you are unhappy with that can be fixed then work on them. But you are perfect as is." ⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊ Follow @fitnessempire.x for more! 😊💪 ⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊ 📸Credits: @defywithdena
Výborný způsob, jak dokázat, že i neideálnější tělo ve špatném záběru bude vypadat hrozně, a naopak.
