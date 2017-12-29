Kam se to vše podělo? 11 fotek, jež dokazují, že se má vrátit móda 50tých

V roce 1947 došlo k události, která jednou a provždy změnila módu dvacátého století: Christian Dior představil obecenstvu svoji první kolekci. Po dlouhé a hrůzyplné válce se tomuto módnímu návrháři podařilo vrátit ženské postavě půvab a eleganci: nový obraz, new look, pohádkové krásky v žaketech, s nadýchanými sukněmi a vosím pasem, elegantní klobouky a doplňky.
Supermodelka oněch let, šarmantní kráska Dovima, ideálně odrážela duch doby: majitelka nepravděpodobně úzkého pasu a výrazného obličeje vypadala na fotkách bezvadně. Její dráha nebyla dlouhá, ale zářivá.
Další, neméně slavný a uctívaný módní návrhář padesátých let, byl Hubert de Givenchy. Jeho hlavní múzou byla dlouhá léta herečka Audrey Hepburnová, a její plesové šaty pro film Sabrina jsou již několik desetiletí nejžádanější fazónou pro nevěsty.
Myrtle Crawford in evening gown by Givenchy, photo by Philippe Pottier, 1952. The starting point for Givenchy's creations was always the cloth. "Fabric is the most extraordinary thing, it has life. You must respect the fabric," he insists. His aesthetic was classical, pure and sometimes slightly severe; with an occasional surprising flourish such as the cutaway, crescent-shaped detail on the back of the dress Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Tiffany's. He says today that "the little black dress is the hardest thing to realise, because you must keep it simple." As well as for Audrey Hepburn, Givenchy designed dresses for Grace Kelly, who wore an emerald-green day dress and bolero jacket on a visit to Washington in 1961. He created the wardrobe for Jackie Kennedy's state visit to France in the same year, launched one of fashion's first ready-to-wear collections in 1968, and in 1972 the Duchess of Windsor wore a black coat by Givenchy to her husband's funeral. Along with bridging Paris couture and Hollywood cinema, and presaging the move towards celebrity endorsement when he made Hepburn the face of his fragrance L'Interdit, Givenchy was one of the first designers to sell his house to a big corporation. In 1988 he sold it to LVMH, and in 1995 he retired. "Every epoch is different, and you must accept the reality," Givenchy smiles, "C'est la vie. Happily, for many years we had a wonderful time. Beautiful fabric, beautiful people, beautiful memories." In that order it seems. For Hubert de Givenchy, everything starts with the fabric.
Úžasné oblečení navrhoval v těchto letech také Cristóbal Balenciaga. Jeho princip spočíval v likvidaci zbytečného: šaty vypadaly prostě, ale velmi efektně.
Designér byl Španěl a vyjádřil ve svých oděvech duch vlasti: byly velkolepé jako španělské královny, ale zároveň vášnivé a žhavé. Každá postava v Cristóbalových šatech vypadala graciéznější a ženštější.
Doba padesátých se dá skutečně označit za jednu z nejelegantnějších a ženštějších. Říkají, že móda je cyklická a vždy se vrací. Zdá se, že takovou módu by si přál spatřit na ulicích, aspoň na krátký čas, každý současný muž.
