Kam se to vše podělo? 11 fotek, jež dokazují, že se má vrátit móda 50tých

23:28 29. prosince 2017
    Některé módní trendy minulých let mohou vyvolat úsměv a otázku: Jak to mohly nosit? Jenže o stylu padesátých let minulého století se to říct nedá. Byla to maximální koncentrace vkusu, půvabu a krásy oblečení.

    V roce 1947 došlo k události, která jednou a provždy změnila módu dvacátého století: Christian Dior představil obecenstvu svoji první kolekci. Po dlouhé a hrůzyplné válce se tomuto módnímu návrháři podařilo vrátit ženské postavě půvab a eleganci: nový obraz, new look, pohádkové krásky v žaketech, s nadýchanými sukněmi a vosím pasem, elegantní klobouky a doplňky.

    Supermodelka oněch let, šarmantní kráska Dovima, ideálně odrážela duch doby: majitelka nepravděpodobně úzkého pasu a výrazného obličeje vypadala na fotkách bezvadně. Její dráha nebyla dlouhá, ale zářivá.

    Další, neméně slavný a uctívaný módní návrhář padesátých let, byl Hubert de Givenchy. Jeho hlavní múzou byla dlouhá léta herečka Audrey Hepburnová, a její plesové šaty pro film Sabrina jsou již několik desetiletí nejžádanější fazónou pro nevěsty.

    Úžasné oblečení navrhoval v těchto letech také Cristóbal Balenciaga. Jeho princip spočíval v likvidaci zbytečného: šaty vypadaly prostě, ale velmi efektně.

    Designér byl Španěl a vyjádřil ve svých oděvech duch vlasti: byly velkolepé jako španělské královny, ale zároveň vášnivé a žhavé. Každá postava v Cristóbalových šatech vypadala graciéznější a ženštější.

     

    Doba padesátých se dá skutečně označit za jednu z nejelegantnějších a ženštějších. Říkají, že móda je cyklická a vždy se vrací. Zdá se, že takovou módu by si přál spatřit na ulicích, aspoň na krátký čas, každý současný muž.

