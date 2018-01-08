V ohrožení. Fotograf ukázal živočichy, kterým hrozí vymření. Foto

Na foto je sajka (druh antilopy), volavka královská (Balaeniceps rex), hroch, filipínský orel, zlatá opice (Rhinopithecus roxellana) a mnoho dalších. Některých zbylo pouze několik jedinců.
The Saiga Antelope is relatively unknown and would look right at home in the #Cantina from @starwars! They are in fact found on the Eurasian Steppe and sadly listed as Critically Endangered on the @IUCNRedList #TheLastJedi #WildlifeConservation @SaigaCA #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ITY7GZ4mll— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 13. prosince 2017
#SnowLeopard is one of the most endangered big cats, its mountain territories shrinking due to farming & climate change with an average of 4 killed every week since 08. Around 4 to 7,000 remain in the wild — #IUCNRedList: Endangered #InternationalMountainDay #MountainDay @IUCN pic.twitter.com/LWdLCfGktw
— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 11. prosince 2017
The Shoebill is a large stork like bird that spends its time foraging for fish in East African swampland. As a result of habitat distraction this magnificent bird is considered Vulnerable on the #IUCNRedList #Shoebill #WildlifeConservation #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/w4cywZc3sT— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5. prosince 2017
Common Hippopotamus | #IUCNRedList: Vulnerable | Eradicating the ivory trade will be a tall challenge. Hippo teeth are highly sought after but until the law is enforced on the ground, Hippo fortunes will continue to founder. #Conservation #Environment #Endangered pic.twitter.com/5G5yvAgcc7— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 30. listopadu 2017
The Philippine Eagle has the largest wing span of any eagle at 2 metres, and is only found on the Philippine islands where it is the national bird. @IUCNRedList: Critically Endangered @IUCN @PhilEagleFdn #saveourspecies #stopextinction #wildlifeconservation pic.twitter.com/KLgrrtYpC2— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 4. ledna 2018
Local people describe the Yunnan snub-nose monkey as their ancestor, calling them ‘wild men of the mountains’. They live at a higher altitude than any primate in the dense bamboo thickets of the Henduan mountains in south-western China. @IUCNRedList: Endangered #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/49o5HMHaDx— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 3. ledna 2018
Všechny snímky shromáždil v knize Endangered (V ohrožení). Dva nejbližší roky hodlá pracovat na nové knize fotografií věnované ptactvu. Podle jeho slov, hodlá vyfotografovat „všechny, počínaje slepicemi až po orly." Na svém účtu na Twitteru již zveřejnil první foto v rámci tohoto projektu. Je na něm puštík vousatý.
On #NationalBirdDay here's a sneak peek at the first image of my proposed bird book. Over the next 2 years I'll be photographing everything from Chickens to Eagles! Abe is a Great Grey Owl, part of the @LondonFalconry team. Any suggestions of 'must have' birds for this book? pic.twitter.com/R9bIH0o2ru— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5. ledna 2018
