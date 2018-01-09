Registrace
    Fitness modelka Jen Selter

    Souboj zadečků: Která sexy modelka má nejhezčí pozadí?

    © Foto: Instagram/ Jen Selter
    Svět
    Získat krátkou URL
    4167

    Vybrali jsme pro Vás deset modelek, které Váš pracovní den dokáží hodně zpříjemnit. To budete koukat!

    Jen Selter

    Ok summer, you can stay 😄

    Публикация от Jen Selter (@jenselter) Авг 31, 2017 at 5:43 PDT

    Just winging it…with my one wing 😂

    Публикация от Jen Selter (@jenselter) Июл 22, 2017 at 8:53 PDT

    Happy Sunday babes! 🌼 I wanted to share some advice for those of you feeling frustrated from not seeing the progress you'd like to see. Self-appreciation and self-gratitude is so important and the mental and emotional component of loving and appreciating yourself is just as powerful as working your butt off in the gym. It's easy to feel defeated and angry if you skip a day at the gym or if you have an extra cheat meal. It happens to every. single. one. of us. But that's OKAY! Don't get angry or too hard on yourself, you're human. Instead, love, empower and applaud yourself for working as hard as you do, eating clean regularly and taking care of your body. Exercising, fueling your body with nutrient rich foods and taking mental health days is necessary for a healthy and happy life. And remember to love yourself! Because at the end of the day, why are you taking care of your body? To look and feel good! So remember that as the ultimate goal and always find time to love yourself. You're absolutely beautiful…the rest of the world sees it and you need to take the time to see it for yourself too! xoxo

    Публикация от Jen Selter (@jenselter) Сен 10, 2017 at 5:20 PDT


    Kim Kardashian

    👀

    Публикация от Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) Авг 21, 2016 at 9:34 PDT

    Happy Birthday @steph_shep I love this pic of us!

    Публикация от Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) Сен 15, 2016 at 11:42 PDT

    Casual in Cabo

    Публикация от Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) Авг 16, 2017 at 3:31 PDT


    Yovanna Ventura

    Missing Miami and @marilynhue 😩

    Публикация от Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) Апр 4, 2016 at 1:07 PDT

    Babe, isn’t life wonderful

    Публикация от Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) Дек 17, 2017 at 12:36 PST

    Cheeks and paradise

    Публикация от Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) Ноя 27, 2017 at 1:52 PST


    Julia Gilas

    Good morning 🌞 Have a wonderful weekend guys 💋 👙 @chiswimwear

    Публикация от Julia Gilas (@juliagilas) Окт 14, 2017 at 8:58 PDT

    I need some ☕️#goodmorning

    Публикация от Julia Gilas (@juliagilas) Дек 7, 2017 at 7:03 PST


    Katya Elise Henry

    💜🏈💛

    Публикация от Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) Дек 17, 2017 at 11:01 PST

    just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead ✨🦋

    Публикация от Katya Elise Henry ♡ (@katyaelisehenry) Ноя 10, 2017 at 12:58 PST


    Sommer Ray

    Santa saw my instagram so I think I'm getting clothes for Christmas

    Публикация от Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Дек 10, 2017 at 10:58 PST

    wedgie deeper than ur emotions

    Публикация от Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Ноя 5, 2017 at 5:53 PST

    my heart is pure & my booty real

    Публикация от Sommer Ray (@sommerray) Ноя 10, 2017 at 6:37 PST


    Bruna Lima

    Radiate happiness 💙

    Публикация от Bruna Rangel Lima (@xoobruna) Ноя 15, 2017 at 7:58 PST

    On a secret trip shooting new @brukinis 💘

    Публикация от Bruna Rangel Lima (@xoobruna) Окт 23, 2017 at 6:33 PDT


    Amanda Lee

    Straight from Snapchat 🙈🛁

    Публикация от Amanda Lee (@amandaeliselee) Янв 24, 2017 at 11:09 PST

    Chillin ❤️

    Публикация от Amanda Lee (@amandaeliselee) Мар 24, 2017 at 3:19 PDT

