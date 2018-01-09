Souboj zadečků: Která sexy modelka má nejhezčí pozadí?

Jen Selter
Happy Sunday babes! 🌼 I wanted to share some advice for those of you feeling frustrated from not seeing the progress you'd like to see. Self-appreciation and self-gratitude is so important and the mental and emotional component of loving and appreciating yourself is just as powerful as working your butt off in the gym. It's easy to feel defeated and angry if you skip a day at the gym or if you have an extra cheat meal. It happens to every. single. one. of us. But that's OKAY! Don't get angry or too hard on yourself, you're human. Instead, love, empower and applaud yourself for working as hard as you do, eating clean regularly and taking care of your body. Exercising, fueling your body with nutrient rich foods and taking mental health days is necessary for a healthy and happy life. And remember to love yourself! Because at the end of the day, why are you taking care of your body? To look and feel good! So remember that as the ultimate goal and always find time to love yourself. You're absolutely beautiful…the rest of the world sees it and you need to take the time to see it for yourself too! xoxo
