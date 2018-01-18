Registrace
20:30 18. ledna 2018
    Ruská sportovkyně Anastasia Janková

    Uhádnete, jaký sport dělá tato Ruska. Foto

    © AP Photo/ Dan Steinberg/Invision
    4152

    Anastasia Janková je jednou z nejkrásnějších ruských sportovkyň. Dívka se umístila na prvním místě v soutěži Nej nej dívky Ruska, kterou uspořádala ruská federální televize.

    Ve volném čase se věnuje jezdeckému sportu a focení. Značnou část těla Anastasie kryjí tetování inspirovaná japonskými legendami. Dokážete uhádnout, který sport dělá tato Ruska vypadající jako modelka?

    Odpoveď: zálibou Anastasie jsou bojová umění. Je mistryně Ruska v thajském boxu a karate.

    Instagram Rusky určitě zaujme milovníky bojových umění!

    🔮🐉😈💜💙 #spikeguyschoiceawards #bellatormma #spike

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Июн 10, 2016 at 12:29 PDT

    🖤 One of my favorite songs for many years. 🎶🎧 #aliciakeys I'm a woman Lord knows it's hard I need a real man to give me what I need Sweet attention, love and tenderness When it's real, it's unconditional I'm telling y'all 'Cause a man just ain't a man If he ain't man enough to To love you when you're right Love you when you're wrong Love you when you're weak Love you when you're strong Take you higher When the world got you feeling low He's giving you his last 'Cause he's thinking of you first Giving comfort when he's thinking that you're hurt That's what's done When you really love someone I'm telling y'all 'Cause you're a real man Lord knows it's hard Sometimes you just need a woman's touch Sweet affection, love and support When it's real it's unconditional I'm telling y'all 'Cause a woman ain't a woman If she ain't woman enough To love you when you're right Love you when you're wrong Love you when you're weak Love you when you're strong Take you higher When the world got you feeling low She's giving you her best Even when you're at your worse Giving comfort when she's thinking that you're hurt That's what's done When you really love someone I'm telling y'all Sometimes you wanna argue Sometimes you wanna fight Sometimes it's gonna feel like it'll never be right But something so strong keeps you holding on It don't make sense but it make a good song 'Cause a man just ain't a man If he ain't man enough To love you when you're right Love you when you're wrong Love you when you're weak Love you when you're strong Love you when you're strong Take you higher When the world got you feeling low He's giving you his last Cause he's thinking of you first Giving comfort when he's thinking that you're hurt Oh, that's what's done When you really love someone I'm telling you That a woman just ain't a woman If she ain't woman enough to Love you when you're right Love you when you're wrong Love you when you're weak Love you when you're strong Take you higher and higher When the world got you feeling low She's giving you her best Even when you're at your worse Giving comfort when she's thinking that you're hurt That's what's done When you really love someone.

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Янв 16, 2018 at 11:26 PST

    #Repost @vestnikmma with @repostapp. ・・・ ✅ Анастасия Янькова проведет дебютный поединок в BELLATOR против амерканки Анджелы Пинк Турнир BELLATOR 152 пройдет 16 апреля в Милане MMA саrd: Patricky Freire (15-7) vs. Derek Campos (16-6) Alessio Sakara (17-11) vs. Brian Rogers (12-8) A.J. McKee (3-0) vs. Danilo Belluardo (5-1) Anastasia Yankova (2-0) vs. Anjela Pink (Debut) Daniele Miceli (2-0) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (6-2) Kickboxing card: Melvin Manhoef (49-12) vs. Alexandru Negrea (8-2) Mustapha Haida (37-3-3) vs. Karim Ghajji (95-12) Raymond Daniels (10-3) vs. TBA Denise Kieholtz (43-2) vs. TBA Kevin Ross (30-9) vs. TBA. #яньковаанастасия #янькова @anastasia_yankova #bellator #industrialteam #expressgroup #bellatormma #Bellator152 #fightcard #soon #boxingacademy #mma #wmma #spiketv #spikesport

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Мар 11, 2016 at 5:55 PST

    🐻 #Fotoprocessor #развалилась #тыжеледи

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Сен 6, 2014 at 7:06 PDT

    Most important words for me after fight — it is words from my coach. #Repost @mike_swick with @repostapp ・・・ Big congrats to @AKAThailand fighter @Anastasia_Yankova on her hard fought victory at #Bellator161! 4-0 Pro MMA now and humble to continue becoming better and more experienced. #Respect #AKAThailand #AKAHQ #WeAreAKA ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🌴👊👊🌴@AKAThailand🌴👊👊🌴 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #TeamAKA #traininsane #trainlikeabeast #fightlife #fighterlife #phuket #phuketstagram #chalong #islandlife #nevergiveup #inspiration #gymtime #gymlife #noexcuses #instafitness #instalike #gymrat #goodtimes #healthylife #instafit #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation #dedication #riseandgrind

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Сен 17, 2016 at 7:20 PDT

    Эмоции немного улеглись. Я посмотрела бой и я хочу сказать, что первый раунд я действительно проиграла, особенно начало раунда было не на моей стороне, да. Но второй и третий мои. Очень близкие раунды, но мои. Это моё мнение. Но если независимая комиссия штата Техас (к слову, для тех кто говорит о Беллатор, боковые судьи не имеют отношения к Беллатор) в Техасе отдают победу в бою с девушкой из Техаса спортсменке из России, то знаете что, я считаю это весомый аргумент. Это был очень близкий бой, но с разницей в несколько очков — это в итоге моя победа. Да, я допустила ряд ошибок, но ведь это мой 4 бой, дайте мне немного времени поработать над ними, залечить нос и я вернусь сильнее. Я не хочу сказать, что я самая лучшая или что я всегда поступаю правильно, но я говорю то, что чувствую и во что верю и ещё я очень благодарна тем, кто понимает это и верит в меня. Спасибо вам всем за поддержку и тёплые слова после этого боя. ❤ Ну и спасибо тем, кто свистел и улюлюкал, когда подняли мою руку после честной, да, раздельным решением, да, тяжёлой, но после заслуженной победы, вы все только делаете меня сильнее. #Bellator161

    Публикация от anastasia_yankova 🐲🐉 (@anastasia_yankova) Сен 17, 2016 at 6:59 PDT

    Ruská kráska debutuje v UFC. Foto
    Izraelská fitnes modelka posouvá pojetí zadeček na novou úroveň! Foto
    Ruská Rapunzel ohromila svět svým příběhem. Foto
    Multimédia

    75. výročí prolomení blokády Leningradu
    75. výročí prolomení blokády Leningradu
    Bitcoin na horské draze
    Bitcoin na horské draze
    Pečená vánoční husa s jablky
    Tradiční vánoční a novoroční jídla různých zemí světa

    Ok