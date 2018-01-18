Uhádnete, jaký sport dělá tato Ruska. Foto

Ve volném čase se věnuje jezdeckému sportu a focení. Značnou část těla Anastasie kryjí tetování inspirovaná japonskými legendami. Dokážete uhádnout, který sport dělá tato Ruska vypadající jako modelka?
Odpoveď: zálibou Anastasie jsou bojová umění. Je mistryně Ruska v thajském boxu a karate.
Instagram Rusky určitě zaujme milovníky bojových umění!
#Repost @vestnikmma with @repostapp. ・・・ ✅ Анастасия Янькова проведет дебютный поединок в BELLATOR против амерканки Анджелы Пинк Турнир BELLATOR 152 пройдет 16 апреля в Милане MMA саrd: Patricky Freire (15-7) vs. Derek Campos (16-6) Alessio Sakara (17-11) vs. Brian Rogers (12-8) A.J. McKee (3-0) vs. Danilo Belluardo (5-1) Anastasia Yankova (2-0) vs. Anjela Pink (Debut) Daniele Miceli (2-0) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (6-2) Kickboxing card: Melvin Manhoef (49-12) vs. Alexandru Negrea (8-2) Mustapha Haida (37-3-3) vs. Karim Ghajji (95-12) Raymond Daniels (10-3) vs. TBA Denise Kieholtz (43-2) vs. TBA Kevin Ross (30-9) vs. TBA. #яньковаанастасия #янькова @anastasia_yankova #bellator #industrialteam #expressgroup #bellatormma #Bellator152 #fightcard #soon #boxingacademy #mma #wmma #spiketv #spikesport
Most important words for me after fight — it is words from my coach. #Repost @mike_swick with @repostapp ・・・ Big congrats to @AKAThailand fighter @Anastasia_Yankova on her hard fought victory at #Bellator161! 4-0 Pro MMA now and humble to continue becoming better and more experienced. #Respect #AKAThailand #AKAHQ #WeAreAKA ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 🌴👊👊🌴@AKAThailand🌴👊👊🌴 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #TeamAKA #traininsane #trainlikeabeast #fightlife #fighterlife #phuket #phuketstagram #chalong #islandlife #nevergiveup #inspiration #gymtime #gymlife #noexcuses #instafitness #instalike #gymrat #goodtimes #healthylife #instafit #fitnessmotivation #gymmotivation #dedication #riseandgrind
Эмоции немного улеглись. Я посмотрела бой и я хочу сказать, что первый раунд я действительно проиграла, особенно начало раунда было не на моей стороне, да. Но второй и третий мои. Очень близкие раунды, но мои. Это моё мнение. Но если независимая комиссия штата Техас (к слову, для тех кто говорит о Беллатор, боковые судьи не имеют отношения к Беллатор) в Техасе отдают победу в бою с девушкой из Техаса спортсменке из России, то знаете что, я считаю это весомый аргумент. Это был очень близкий бой, но с разницей в несколько очков — это в итоге моя победа. Да, я допустила ряд ошибок, но ведь это мой 4 бой, дайте мне немного времени поработать над ними, залечить нос и я вернусь сильнее. Я не хочу сказать, что я самая лучшая или что я всегда поступаю правильно, но я говорю то, что чувствую и во что верю и ещё я очень благодарна тем, кто понимает это и верит в меня. Спасибо вам всем за поддержку и тёплые слова после этого боя. ❤ Ну и спасибо тем, кто свистел и улюлюкал, когда подняли мою руку после честной, да, раздельным решением, да, тяжёлой, но после заслуженной победы, вы все только делаете меня сильнее. #Bellator161
