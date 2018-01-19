Registrace
19:02 19. ledna 2018
Praha+ 3°C
Bratislava+ 3°C
    Vyhledávání
    ilustrační foto

    Nejlépe placené bikiny-modelky na Instagramu: jeden a půl milionu korun za publikaci

    © AFP 2018/ Saeed Khan
    Svět
    Získat krátkou URL
    247

    Britský brand spodního prádla a plavek BlueBella sestavil žebříček nejlépe placených modelek bikiny. Vrcholí seznam modelka Victoria’s Secret Candice Swanepoel. Jak uvádí podnik, jedna publikace na její stránce na Instargram stojí 1 425 000 Kč. (50 tisíc liber)

    10. místo: 23-letá britská modelka Nzané Lebajoa. 769 tis. odběratelů

    🌴

    Публикация от Nyané Lebajoa (@nyane) Янв 13, 2018 at 8:42 PST

     

    9. místo: 20-letá kalifornská modelka Sofia Jamora. 1,4 mln. odběratelů

    Moana looking for her piggy

    Публикация от Sofia Jamora (@sofiajamora) Дек 16, 2017 at 3:54 PST

    8. místo: 45-letá burleskní hvězda Dita von Teese. 2,1 mln. odběratelů

    @theiconicau is stocking my Glorified Girl lingerie collection: Teese.us/ic

    Публикация от Dita Von Teese (@ditavonteese) Ноя 15, 2017 at 11:22 PST

    7. místo: 33-letá kanadská modelka Natalie Gavreau. 2,8 mln. odběratelů

    How my pants will be after Christmas dinner 💙

    Публикация от 👑SexyNatG👑 (@nataliesng) Дек 21, 2017 at 7:49 PST

    6. místo: 24-letá Viktorie Odincovová. 4,5 mln. odběratelů

    🕊

    Публикация от VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) Янв 11, 2018 at 5:58 PST

    5. místo: 30-letá britská modelka Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. 7,6 mln. odběratelů

    4. místo: 25-letá modelka Abigail Ratchford z Pensylvánie. 8,2 mln. odběratelů

    Sweet dreams;) 🌟

    Публикация от ⚡️ A R ⚡️ (@abigailratchford) Ноя 1, 2017 at 1:03 PDT

    3. místo: 31-letá americká modelka Ana Cheri. 11,7 mln. odběratelů

    2. místo: 21-letá modelka z Kalifornie Alexis Ren. 11,7 mln. odběratelů.

    When in doubt, wear red

    Публикация от ALEXIS REN (@alexisren) Ноя 22, 2016 at 7:06 PST

    1. místo: 29-letá jihoafrická modelka Candice Swanepoel. 11,8 mln. odběratelů.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Více:

    Dánská modelka se nedostala na obálku časopisu kvůli tomu, že není dostatečně hubená
    Izraelská fitnes modelka posouvá pojetí zadeček na novou úroveň! Foto
    Střet Darth Vadera a Spider-Mana s krutou realitou: život superhrdinů na Instagramu
    15 fotoparodií, které ukazují, jakými vidí chlapci děvčata na Instagramu
    Štítky:
    plavky, modelky, Instagram, Victoria's Secret
    Pravidla společenstvíDiskuse
    Komentovat pomocí FacebookuKomentovat pomocí Sputniku

    Zprávy

    Všechny zprávy
    Všechny zprávy

    Doporučujeme

    Multimédia

    To je ruská odvaha! Pravoslavní se ponořují do ledové vody o svátku Křtu Páně
    To je ruská odvaha! Pravoslavní se ponořují do ledové vody o svátku Křtu Páně
    Bitcoin na horské draze
    Bitcoin na horské draze
    Pečená vánoční husa s jablky
    Tradiční vánoční a novoroční jídla různých zemí světa

    Sledujte nás

    cz.sputnik
    Zaregistrovat se
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Zmáčknutím tlačítka 'Zaregistrovat se' potvrzujete Váš souhlas se zpracováním Vašich osobních údajů a souhlas s politikou ochrany osobních údajů.
    Obnovení hesla
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    Máte účet na cz.sputniknews.com?
    AnoNe
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Nemám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Vstup
    Mám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Smazat účet
    Jste přesvědčen/a o tom, že chcete svůj účet na cz.sputniknews.com smazat?
    AnoNe
    Váš účet byl smazán! Můžete obnovit váš profil v průběhu 30 dnů, přejdete-li na odkaz, který byl vám zaslán v elektronickém dopise na adresu uvedenou při registraci.
    Zavřít
    Pravidla společenství

    Registrace a autorizace uživatele na webových stránkách Sputnik pomocí účtu nebo účtů uživatele na sociálních sítích znamená, že souhlasí s následujícími pravidly.

    Uživatel se zavazuje, že svými akcemi neporuší národní a mezinárodní zákonodárství. Uživatel se zavazuje, že bude projevovat úctu vůči jiným účastníkům diskuse, čtenářům a osobám, o nichž je řeč v příspěvcích.

    Administrativa má právo odstraňovat komentáře v jazycích odlišných od jazyka, v němž je napsán komentovaný příspěvek.

    Ve všech jazykových verzích sputniknews.com mohou být uživatelem umístěné komentáře redigovány.

    Komentář uživatele bude odstraněn v případě, když:

    • neodpovídá tématice komentované zprávy;
    • propaguje nenávist, diskriminaci podle rasového, etnického, pohlavního nebo sociálního příznaku, anebo poškozuje práva národních menšin;
    • porušuje práva nezletilých a působí jim škodu v jakékoli formě včetně morální;
    • obsahuje myšlenky extremistického a teroristického rázu, a vyzývá k jiným nezákonným akcím;
    • obsahuje urážky a hrozby na adresu jiných uživatelů, konkrétních osob a organizací, haní jejich čest a důstojnost, anebo podkopává jejich obchodní reputaci;
    • obsahuje urážky anebo zprávy vyjadřující neúctu vůči Sputniku;
    • porušuje nedotknutelnost soukromého života, zveřejňuje osobní údaje třetích osob bez jejich souhlasu a porušuje tajemství korespondence;
    • obsahuje popisy anebo odkazy na zobrazení násilí a týrání zvířat;
    • obsahuje informaci o způsobech sebevraždy a podněcuje k sebevraždě;
    • sleduje komerční cíle, obsahuje nenáležitou reklamu, nezákonnou politickou reklamu, anebo odkazy na jiné internetové zdroje obsahující podobnou informaci;
    • prosazuje výrobky nebo služby třetích osob bez patřičného povolení;
    • obsahuje urážlivé výrazy nebo neslušná slova a jejich odvozeniny, a také narážky na použití slovních jednotek, které spadají pod tuto definici;
    • obsahuje spam, reklamu šíření spamu, služeb pro hromadné rozesílání zpráv a zdrojů pro vydělávání na internetu;
    • doporučuje použití narkotických/psychotropních prostředků a obsahuje informaci o jejich výrobě a užití;
    • obsahuje odkazy na počítačové viry a škodlivé programové zabezpečení;
    • je součástí akce, kdy přichází velké množství komentářů s identickým nebo podobným obsahem (flashmob);
    • autor zneužívá velkého množství málo obsažných zpráv, anebo smysl jeho textu je těžko nebo vůbec není možno pochopit (flood);
    • autor porušuje internetovou etiketu a projevuje agresivní, výsměšné a urážlivé chování (trolling);
    • autor projevuje neúctu k jazyku – například, text je napsán jen velkými písmeny, nebo není rozdělen na věty.

    Administrativa má právo bez předběžného oznámení uživatele zablokovat mu přístup ke stránce, anebo vymazat jeho účet v případě porušení pravidel komentování nebo po zjištění v jednání uživatele příznaků takového porušení.

    Uživatel může iniciovat obnovení svého účtu/odblokování přístupu, napíše-li dopis na adresu: moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    V dopise musí být uvedeno:

    • téma – obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu
    • login uživatele
    • vysvětlení příčin akcí, které byly porušením výše uvedených pravidel a měly za následek zablokování.

    Budou-li moderátoři pokládat za možné obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu, bude tak uděláno.

    V případě opětovného porušení pravidel a opětovného zablokování přístup nemůže být uživateli obnoven, zablokování bude v tomto případě definitivní.

    S týmem moderátorů se můžete spojit, napíšete-li na elektronickou poštu moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    Vstup
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Ok