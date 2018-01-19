Nejlépe placené bikiny-modelky na Instagramu: jeden a půl milionu korun za publikaci

10. místo: 23-letá britská modelka Nzané Lebajoa. 769 tis. odběratelů
9. místo: 20-letá kalifornská modelka Sofia Jamora. 1,4 mln. odběratelů
8. místo: 45-letá burleskní hvězda Dita von Teese. 2,1 mln. odběratelů
7. místo: 33-letá kanadská modelka Natalie Gavreau. 2,8 mln. odběratelů
6. místo: 24-letá Viktorie Odincovová. 4,5 mln. odběratelů
5. místo: 30-letá britská modelka Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. 7,6 mln. odběratelů
4. místo: 25-letá modelka Abigail Ratchford z Pensylvánie. 8,2 mln. odběratelů
3. místo: 31-letá americká modelka Ana Cheri. 11,7 mln. odběratelů
. HAPPY NEW YEAR 💪🏼🙌🏼✨.. Bikini by @cheri_swim Body by @cheri_fit Enrollment is now open for my New Year, New You Challenge! Follow the link in my bio to join now!!.. Details: Enroll today before official start date on. 👉🏼January 8th👈🏼. —6 week workout program. —Meal Menu design by me —Email support —weekly email motivation. —weekly bonus recipe. —worldwide entry —Open to males and females —$$2000 CASH in prize Money!! —$1000 winner —$500 winner —$250 winner —$250 winner Winners will be announced February 23rd @cheri_fit
2. místo: 21-letá modelka z Kalifornie Alexis Ren. 11,7 mln. odběratelů.
1. místo: 29-letá jihoafrická modelka Candice Swanepoel. 11,8 mln. odběratelů.
