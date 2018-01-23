Střelba v americké škole: 1 mrtvý a několik zraněných

Podezřelý byl zadržen, napsal Bevin na svůj Twitter a dodal, že podrobnosti incidentu se vyšetřují.
Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018
Internetoví uživatelé sdíleli fotografie a videa z místa události.
Scene at Marshall County High School right now. pic.twitter.com/BR7bukCFkY— Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) January 23, 2018
1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in southwest Kentucky https://t.co/X2gzpctl0y— Columbus Now (@ColumbusCP) January 23, 2018
BREAKING LIVE: 1 killed, many others injured in Kentucky school shooting | Open app to watch live coverage— KeithCate (@WFLAKeith) January 23, 2018
(Via WFLA News) https://t.co/rlrtJoPLfa
