Střelba v Centrální Michiganské univerzitě, dva zranění

Jak uvádí policie, útočník je „černoch, zřejmě je ozbrojený a nebezpečný", zatím je na svobodě.
Podle příspěvku na Twitteru univerzity, policie doporučuje všem studentům a obyvatelům kampusu „zůstávat uvnitř".
There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.— Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) 2. března 2018
UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911.— City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) 2. března 2018
