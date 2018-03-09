„Živá panenka Ken“ si nechal odstranit čtyři žebra. Vzal je domů jako vzpomínku (FOTO)

Chtěl si zmenšit pas o 20 palců, pro tento účel nosil pravidelně korzet. Nicméně, účinek korzetu ho neuspokojil, proto se rozhodl podrobit operaci na odstranění žeber. Hvězda sociálních sítí uvádí, že zkoumal tuhle otázku během třech let.
I had such a fabulous weekend in #milan with my lovely friends thank you everyone for such a fantastic time. I m back in Italy soon again. Now I m on my way to Los Angeles 🎥🎬🇮🇹 Gracie Mille a @barbaracarmelitadurso #domenicalive #italy #italia #losangeles #tvshow #hollywood #rodrigoalves full story on dailymail @dailymail @dailymailtv https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5414429/amp/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-fears-life.html
Jeho chirurg Dr. Michael Obeng sdělil, že je to první případ podobného chirurgického zásahu pro muže, kterou udělal ve svém životě.
Plastic surgery addict Rodrigo Alves has lost five inches off his waistline after removing FOUR of his ribs 👀 @RodrigoUHNWs #HookedOnTheLook pic.twitter.com/OXQraUMgA8— Barcroft TV (@Barcroft_TV) 9. března 2018
„Nikdo se mi nepodobá a mám to rád," řekl Rodrigo Alves.
„Rád se liším od ostatních. […] Jsem — vlastní osobnost, jsem — vlastní značka, rád, že jsem individuální. Odstranění žeber je jenom jeden z kroků."
das ist kein Fisch im Glas, es sind meine vier Rippen, die vor ein paar Wochen entfernt wurden, ich bin erfreut über die Ergebnisse der Operation, "die Operation war eine große und nicht leichte Entscheidung, aber nach weiteren Forschungen Und Gesprächen mit Ärzten ich fand heraus, dass alles, was ich brauchte, ein hollywood arzt war, der diese chirurgie jeden tag für die hollywoodstars in los angeles macht watch me tonight at 22:30 on @redprosieben procedure performed by @drmichaelkobeng #germany #losangeles that is not a fish in the jar, it is my four ribs which was removed few weeks ago, i m delighted with the results of the surgery, “having the surgery was a big and not easy decision but after doing further research And talking to doctors i found out that all that i needed was a hollywood doctor who does this surgery everyday for the hollywood stars in Los Angeles Watch the story on @barcroft_tv #ribs #ribremoval #ribless #plasticsurgery #nopainnogain #rodrigoalves https://youtu.be/8RmHY7qXCbQ
Po operaci si vzal svá žebra domů jako suvenýr. „Doktor mou prosbu odmítl, ale když odešel z nemocnice, strčil jsem je žebra do tašky."
Celkově „živá panenka" utratila 40 000 liber na kosmetické operace.
Just call me #rodrigoalves and if you like you can call me #roddydoll just don’t call me #kendoll anymore when you see me out and about ✌🏻 #callmebyyourname #marbella #spain #puertobanus #lifestyle #fashion Full story on #dailymail #showbiz _______________. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5218031/Rodrigo-Alves-eager-ditch-Ken-Doll-nickname.html @dailymail
„Jediné, co nebylo zasaženo operací, jsou ruce, nohy a genitálie," uvádí Rodrigo.
