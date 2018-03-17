Kiss me, I’m Irish! Jak se slaví den sv. Patrika po celém světě (FOTO)

Původně měl svátek symbolizovat zavedení křesťanství v irských zemích, ovšem postupně se stal jakousi „irskou značkou". Svátek je velice oblíben po celém světě, zvláště v těch zemích, kde je velká irská komunita. Vybrali jsme pro vás několik záběrů toho, jak se lidé rádi hlásí k irské tradici jarního svátku a veselé náladě.
Největší oslavy jsou samozřejmě v samotném Irsku:
Spectacular @stpatricksfest Dublin parade as always. pic.twitter.com/qQz0siCpFG— Ray Kennedy (@RayKennedyHack) 17. března 2018
Greetings from O’Connell Street #StPatricksFest pic.twitter.com/VUGgmTptFp— St. Patrick's Festival (@stpatricksfest) 17. března 2018
Velké oslavy probíhají také v USA:
#Ballina #Mayo was well represented @ Scrantons #StPatricksday parade, Second largest parade in #USA @MayoAssociation @MayoDotIE @mayotourism @MayoNorth @Failte_Ireland @ChambersIreland @wildatlanticway @Takemehome pic.twitter.com/vwtXPphRtc— Ballina Chamber (@ChamberBallina) 12. března 2018
#toomeystavern #stpatricksday #amityville #NY #kissmeimirish #beer https://t.co/F4Mm5a3dwD pic.twitter.com/u6znf8HHwE— Toomey's Tavern (@TavernToomeys) 18. března 2017
Stranou nezůstala ani Evropa:
Scheiße wars… nächstes Jahr geh ich früher hin…. @europa_park #EuropaPark #BellRock #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/zm0AeLWVZR— Denise8691_ (@Denise8691_) 17. března 2016
Paris is Green #StPatricksDay @Rachel_Lynchx pic.twitter.com/wyduGjVDdt— Celtic France (@Celtic_FR) 17. března 2018
K oslavám se připojila i Česká republika:
Some craic was had last weekend at Globe Bookstore and Cafe in #Prague! 😀#Ireland #StPatricksDay #ChipsAndSausage pic.twitter.com/1Fmo5lA6Lh— Literary Publishing (@literarypub) 14. března 2018
Rusko také nezůstává stranou:
Užíváte si také tento svátek?
