18:32 17. března 2018
    Ilustrační foto

    Kiss me, I’m Irish! Jak se slaví den sv. Patrika po celém světě (FOTO)

    Svět
    Den svatého Patrika je tradičním svátkem patrona Irska, slaví se každoročně 17. března.

    Původně měl svátek symbolizovat zavedení křesťanství v irských zemích, ovšem postupně se stal jakousi „irskou značkou". Svátek je velice oblíben po celém světě, zvláště v těch zemích, kde je velká irská komunita. Vybrali jsme pro vás několik záběrů toho, jak se lidé rádi hlásí k irské tradici jarního svátku a veselé náladě.

    Největší oslavy jsou samozřejmě v samotném Irsku:

     

    Velké oslavy probíhají také v USA:

    🔥🦇🦇live from the underground!!!🦇🦇🔥 We lit AF fam!! It’s like 9 o clock and we’re 4 Guinness’ deep plus the Irish coffee! We got the river dying(however you spell it) we got c2e2 later on what a day!!! Enjoy y’all selves and be merry🍀🍀 squad! First up for features is dat boi @joselivinup with an epic capture of that river getting some emerald swag!! Congrats bro! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶ C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S ✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶✶ Photographer: @joselivinup Location: Chicago, IL Chosen by: @harebear Featured Tag: #Artofchi Show love to this IGer by following⠀ Like us on Facebook (link on the bio) and Follow our Twitter: Art_of_Chi Check out the Squad!: 🔹 @deftony83 🔹 @rosi.visuals 🔹 @harebear 🔹 @amroshe 🔹 @imarksthespot 🔹 @cassi_lee Every photo counts! Become the NEXT Artist of Chi ✶✶✶✶ • 📱 🔫 • • • #enjoyillinois #chicagoIG #illinois #mychicagopix #chicagogram #instadaily #huffpostgram #chicago #justgoshoot #chicagopulse #jj_chicagoland #likechicago #chicagoland #gearednomad #reflectiongram #wu_chicago #insta_chicago #theweekoninstagram #flippinchi #happystpatricksday #chicagobucketlist #uchicago #ilovechi #outhere #welltravelled

    Příspěvek sdílený Chicago || Rest Of Illinois (@art.of.chi), Bře 17, 2018 v 6:55 PDT

     

    Stranou nezůstala ani Evropa:

     

    K oslavám se připojila i Česká republika:

    Rusko také nezůstává stranou:

    Užíváte si také tento svátek?

    Irsko, Evropa, USA
