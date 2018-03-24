NASA ukázala „ducha“ na Jupiteru (FOTO)

Vědci pojmenovali bouřku řádící na jižním mírném pásmu plynného obra jako STB Ghost, což se z angličtiny překládá jako „duch".
I ain’t afraid of no ghosts 👻— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) 23. března 2018
This time-lapse animation of two true-color images captures the cyclonic motion of a feature called STB Ghost in the southern hemisphere of #Jupiter. https://t.co/euIhZdiZ6E pic.twitter.com/7KTTAeY4sD
Animace byla vytvořena ze dvou fotografií, které byly udělány kosmickou sondou JUNO. Časový rozdíl mezi fotografiemi je 12 minut.
