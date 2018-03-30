Ruské letadlo najelo na nohu pracovníkovi londýnského letiště (VIDEO)

Na místo události přijeli policisté, záchranky a hasiči. Zraněného dopravili vrtulníkem do londýnské nemocnice Svatého Jiří.
Odlet linky do Petrohradu byl zpožděn více než o 15 hodin.
Někteří cestující se podělili o své reakce na událost na sociálních sítích.
All police, ambulance and fire brigades left. Few more airport service vehicles arrived. Cabin crew just confirmed our plane ran over the foot of ground grew member. Hope he’ll be ok. Waiting for extra plane “parts” as the plane is not operational now. #Gatwick #NoSpyStoryHere pic.twitter.com/lW81TCqhm2— Flora Lu (@floralu_1991) 28. března 2018
No idea what is going on but I’m broken english I have been told that a member of the ground team has been injured here as we planne to take off to Russia from Gatwick?! @BBCNews @SkyNewsBreak @itvnews @LondonNewsUK #gatwick pic.twitter.com/rPlTRBrmMF— Töm Chapman_TCXHD (@HeresTommy) 28. března 2018
Something funny happening @Gatwick #Gatwick #Russianplane pic.twitter.com/oWC6KqvFjV— Érin Geraghty (@eringeraghty) 28. března 2018
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)