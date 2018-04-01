Dívka v hidžábu se poprvé dostala na titulní stránku Vogue

Pro květnové vydání bylo vybráno devět modelek, včetně 20leté Halimy Adeny z Keni, která vyznává islám. Společně s Adenou se na hlavní stránce britského Vogue objevili Adut Akech, Radhika Nair, Yoon Young Bae, Faretta, Fran Summers, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser a Selena Forrest.

Uživatelé Instagramu vyjádřili radost z nové titulní stránky časopisu v komentářich. Za jeden den publikaci obdržela 27 tisíc lajků.

„Je načase, aby Vogue dělal to, co umí nejlépe — ukázat, jak může a měla by vypadat budoucnost. Před pěti lety se skupinová fotka s těmito dívkami nedostala na obálku. Nicméně jedním z největších úspěchů módního průmyslu v posledních měsících je to, že celý život byl srdcem mé pracovní vize — rozmanitosti," řekl Edward Enninfu, šéfredaktor britské edice Vogue.

Londýnský návrhář ghanského původu Edward Enninfu získal v dubnu 2017 funkci šéfredaktora britského Vogue. Od té doby aktivně přitahuje černé modelky k účasti na módních přehlídkách.