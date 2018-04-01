Registrace
21:11 01. dubna 2018
    Modelka Halima Aden

    Dívka v hidžábu se poprvé dostala na titulní stránku Vogue

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    2016

    Modelka v hidžábu se objevila na titulní stránce Vogue poprvé od založení britského časopisu v roce 1916. Uvádí The Independent.

    Pro květnové vydání bylo vybráno devět modelek, včetně 20leté Halimy Adeny z Keni, která vyznává islám. Společně s Adenou se na hlavní stránce britského Vogue objevili Adut Akech, Radhika Nair, Yoon Young Bae, Faretta, Fran Summers, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser a Selena Forrest.

    Uživatelé Instagramu vyjádřili radost z nové titulní stránky časopisu v komentářich. Za jeden den publikaci obdržela 27 tisíc lajků.

    "Like so many industries in recent months, fashion has found itself at an important crossroads. At the world’s great design houses, at photographic studios, at fashion weeks and in the offices of magazines such as mine at #BritishVogue, crucial questions have been asked about working practices, safety and respect. Stock has been taken and safeguards to the way we operate have been made…" editor-in-chief @Edward_Enninful writes in his editor's letter for May Vogue. "Yet as a new mood begins to take hold – one that will only enrich and enliven creativity in fashion – I also believe that the time has come for us to look forward. In short, it is a moment for Vogue to do what it has always done best: to offer a bold vision of what the future can – and should – look like." For the May issue, nine models each changing the face of the fashion industry in their own way are photographed by @CraigMcDeanStudio with styling by Enninful for the cover story. From L to R: @vittoceretti, @Halima, @adutakech, @LaFaretta, @Palomija, @Pazhatu, @mulan_bae, @fransummers and @selenaforrest. Story by @ellie_pithers, make-up by @diane.kendal, hair by @orlandopita and nails by @megumiyamamotonyc. On newsstands April 6. Read Enninful's letter in full, plus how to subscribe to #NewVogue all at the link in bio

    Публикация от British Vogue (@britishvogue) 30 Мар 2018 в 9:00 PDT

    „Je načase, aby Vogue dělal to, co umí nejlépe — ukázat, jak může a měla by vypadat budoucnost. Před pěti lety se skupinová fotka s těmito dívkami nedostala na obálku. Nicméně jedním z největších úspěchů módního průmyslu v posledních měsících je to, že celý život byl srdcem mé pracovní vize — rozmanitosti," řekl Edward Enninfu, šéfredaktor britské edice Vogue.

    Londýnský návrhář ghanského původu Edward Enninfu získal v dubnu 2017 funkci šéfredaktora britského Vogue. Od té doby aktivně přitahuje černé modelky k účasti na módních přehlídkách.

