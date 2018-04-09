Barbie, která utratila za operace 50 tisíc liber, si našla přítele. Adekvátního (FOTO)

Za svůj vzhled Barbie Ophelie Vanityová utratila téměř 50 tisíc britských liber. Bála se ale, že její vzhled bude poškodit jejímu soukromému štěstí. Nehledě na jízlivé urážky na Tinderu začala 30letá žena chodit s 43letým hudebníkem Justinem Sterlingem, píše The Sun.
My look for today! 💛💖 Dress from my FAV store in L.A. @soapplantwacko, shoes from @edhardyofficial and vintage fur coat from a boutique in Australia.. P.S. I will be live on-air tomorrow (May 3) on W Radio at 12pm in Los Angeles (Pacific Coast Time) — tune in to 690AM in the L.A. area or WPTA in the New York tri-state area to listen! 😄
Ophelie se seznámila s Justinem před 8 lety díky její bývalému příteli. Tehdy ale o ni Justin neprojevil žádný zájem.
Throwback shoot — how embarrassing, this is the most "goth" I've ever been or looked, lol. 😒🙈 Thankfully that's far in the past!……. #opheliavanity #oldschoollook #modelingagency #studiotime #paintitblack #gothgirl #longasshair #editorialphoto #alternativemodel #paleskin #throwbacksunday #blacknailpolish #posed #fishnet #platformboots #studioshoot #porcelaindoll #gothiclolita #uniquestyle #allblackoutfit #embarrassing #makeupart
My last day in Australia after a 15+ months stay with Lenny: my best friend, love, & family. 😍 I literally just arrived back home in L.A. today — my entire journey and experience in Oz land has been one I'll never forget, to say the least. It's been tumultuous and filled with unforeseen hardships. I've endured copious amounts of physical & mental pain, anxiety, and depression. Ultimately, however, the happy memories far outweigh the former. I suppose those few, fleeting moments of joy are worth the suffering, especially when they're spent with the person you're in love with (and vice-versa). These lapses in time are also the ones I'll forever carry within my heart, no matter the circumstances or what the future may hold or bring.❤️ I'm just thankful that I was able to relax and spend my last day in this land down under with such an amazing, beautiful, and kindred soul. Situations and people change all the time, be they intentional or not, for the better or worse, but I hope we shall be reunited again someday… And thank you so much to my few true friends and those of you on here & FB for your continued love and support throughout all the various chapters of my life! Emotions of this magnitude are overwhelming, ever-present, and will never be forgotten nor taken for granted. xxx All My Love, Ophelia 💋
Ophelie se zřekla gotického vzhledu v roce 2009 a rozhodla se pro obraz Barbie. Změnila formu nosu tak, aby její nosní dírky byly stejně malé jako u panenek. Kromě toho si žena změnila i tvar svých oči — za dvě operace zaplatila 17 tisíc liber.
