Fotograf zdokonaluje známé obrazy pomocí papíru a nůžek (FOTO)

Je hezké, že ještě existuji umělci, kteří jsou schopní dokázat, že současné umění může být nejenom nesmyslným, vulgárním a zbytečně drahým, ale i hezkým, a dokonce i půvabným.
Umělec, jenž se jmenuje Paperboyo, cestuje po celém světě a mění nejznámější krajiny a pohledy pomocí malých kousků papíru.
Every time I go to New York it baffles me as to why there's steam pouring up from the ground, so this time I did some detective work to get an answer 🔍 (i.e. I went on Google). About 100,000 businesses and homes in Manhattan rely on steam for heating & electricity and they're all fed by a complex system of underground steam pipes. The reason you see clouds of steam on the streets is because water has come into contact with a pipe underground. Unless it's a leak. When that happens a lot of steam escapes so these fancy white & orange chimneys come out to guide the steam above vehicles to prevent road accidents. Fascinating right? Shoutout to @grandhyattnyc who gave me a history lesson on the area of Midtown (and who you can see in the background just in front of the Chrysler building) #newyork #nyc #grandhyatt #livinggrandnyc #steam
This isn’t the first time that the statue of David has been censored — in 1857, the Grand Duke of Tuscany surprised Queen Victoria with a replica of Michelangelo's David. Queen Vic was so embarrassed by David’s nudity that she requested a fig leaf was created to preserve his modesty whilst it went on display in London. I did make a leaf cutout which would have suited this caption better, but David in underwear made me laugh more. However the awesome blogger @englishmum was on this cruise with me and she’s just posted a behind the scenes of me trying the leaf cutout on David- so go check it out on her Insta & head to @princesscruises to see more of my images #comebacknew
Vypadá to ještě lépe, než to bylo před ním! Předkládáme vaší pozornosti nejlepší díla Paperboya. Užijte si umění.
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)