13:50 23. dubna 2018
    Švédský DJ a producent Tim Bergling (Avicii)

    „Vzbuď mě, až to vše skončí“: Přítelkyně Avicii zveřejnila jejich chat

    Svět
    Emily Goldbergová, přítelkyně hudebníka Tima Berglinga (známějšího pod uměleckým jménem Avicii), zveřejnila po jeho smrti společné fotografie a úryvky z chatu.

    V holandském kostele byly na zvony zahrány písně Avicii
    V holandském kostele byly na zvony zahrány písně Avicii
    „Byli jsme spolu dva roky. Byl nejbližším člověkem, kterému se lze svěřit, a nejlepším přítelem. Teď se nikdy nebudu moci klidně dívat na Medvídka (psa Emily), když chápu, že už nikdy nespatřím jeho tvář. Stále se snažím dát dohromady a poděkovat ti za všechna ta milá slova a texty. Vzbuď mě, až to vše skončí, protože nechci, aby to bylo pravda," napsala přítelkyně Avicii, čímž citovala text jednoho z jeho největších hitů.

     

    Švédský DJ a producent Tim Bergling zemřel 20. dubna v Maskatu, hlavním městě Ománu. Bylo mu 28 let. Policie vyloučila cizí zavinění jeho smrti.

     

