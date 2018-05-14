Fitness modelka se zřekla alkoholu. Podívejte se, co se stalo s jejím tělem (FOTO)

Scared of living VS loving life 🙆🏼♀️🙋🏼♀️🙌. Girl at the top, was so scared about life. Scared of getting on a train 🚊 to something new. Scared off stepping outside her bubble. 😪🙅🏼♀️. Girl down below, is smiling at anything new. Traveling the world 🌍 taking risks, and truly smiling from pure bliss! 🧜🏻♀️❤️🙋🏼♀️. Life is beautiful. Life is a gift. Meant to live. And I’m so happy that the girl above decided one day, that just being wasn’t enough, she wanted to LIVE! 🦈🧗♀️🛶🏝🙆🏼♀️🌍. Don’t ever be scared of taking risks, cuz it could lead to something so beautiful 😍 ❤️. #weightloss #transformation #ibs #transform #beforeandafter #fit #fitness
Nešlo samozřejmě pouze o alkohol. Jelly přestala jíst fastfood a věnovala se sportu.
NOT SEXY VS SEXY. Okay first off all. I don't like using the word sexy but I was half way through my "sexy" morning coffee pic.. when I got bored. And then I realised, why is left considered "not sexy" and right is "sexy"?! Both are the same bodies, same "sexy ness" (I've never used the word sexy this much).. Being sexy comes from so much more then how you look confidence is sexy, intelligence is sexy, ambition is sexy! There is so much more then a certain look about you that makes you sizzling HOT gurl. So don't let anyone ever tell you anything other than that you are sexy just by beeing YOU! Ps. I'm done with using the words sexy now. Tag someone YOU think is SEXY!!….now I'm done.
Nicméně považuje za katalyzátor svého úspěchu ve fitness právě zřeknutí se alkoholu.
ALCOHOL VS WATER UNHEALTHY VS HEALTHY UNHAPPY VS HAPPY 20 VS 27 YEARS. There is so many changes in how I look, how I feel, and how I live my life. I've never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut followed by a salad I don't drink alcohol often, I down my water and most importantly I've gone from hating myself to loving myself. People always ask how much I've lost, and I honestly don't know what my highest weight was (not the picture) due to hating myself so much I didn't weigh myself (probably around 75kg) and I don't weigh myself anymore (lightest I've been 45kg, NOT HEALTHY MIND). Weight doesn't matter, you matter. How you feel about yourself. Don't focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days. I've now been "balanced" since the crazy party nights in Bali and I'm feeling SO good again! Party life ain't for me! I rather be in sneakers then heals, and rather drink protein and smoothies then sipping champagne.
