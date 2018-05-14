Registrace
00:30 15. května 2018
    Blogerka Jelly Devoteová

    Fitness modelka se zřekla alkoholu. Podívejte se, co se stalo s jejím tělem (FOTO)

    Svět
    Švédská fitness blogerka Jelly Devoteová zveřejnila působivou fotku ukazující, jak se její tělo změnilo po zřeknutí se alkoholu.

    Scared of living VS loving life 🙆🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙌. Girl at the top, was so scared about life. Scared of getting on a train 🚊 to something new. Scared off stepping outside her bubble. 😪🙅🏼‍♀️. Girl down below, is smiling at anything new. Traveling the world 🌍 taking risks, and truly smiling from pure bliss! 🧜🏻‍♀️❤️🙋🏼‍♀️. Life is beautiful. Life is a gift. Meant to live. And I’m so happy that the girl above decided one day, that just being wasn’t enough, she wanted to LIVE! 🦈🧗‍♀️🛶🏝🙆🏼‍♀️🌍. Don’t ever be scared of taking risks, cuz it could lead to something so beautiful 😍 ❤️. #weightloss #transformation #ibs #transform #beforeandafter #fit #fitness

    Публикация от Jelly — Work hard see results (@jellydevote) 12 Май 2018 в 6:29 PDT

    Nešlo samozřejmě pouze o alkohol. Jelly přestala jíst fastfood a věnovala se sportu.

    NOT SEXY VS SEXY 🧐🤨?!. Okay first off all. I don’t like using the word sexy 🤭 but I was half way through my “sexy” morning coffee ☕️ pic.. when I got bored 🤓. And then I realised, why is left considered “not sexy” and right is “sexy”?! 🧐. Both are the same bodies, same “sexy ness” (I’ve never used the word sexy this much 😅).. Being sexy comes from so much more then how you look 👀 confidence is sexy, intelligence is sexy, ambition is sexy! There is so much more then a certain look about you that makes you sizzling HOT 🔥 gurl 😍❤️. So don’t let anyone ever tell you anything other than that you are sexy just by beeing YOU! 🙌😍😘. Ps. I’m done with using the words sexy now 😅😂. Tag someone YOU think is SEXY!!😍❤️🔥….now I’m done 😂🙌. #ibs #transform #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter #notsexy #fit #fitspo #fitness

    Публикация от Jelly — Work hard see results (@jellydevote) 7 Май 2018 в 11:23 PDT

     

    Nicméně považuje za katalyzátor svého úspěchu ve fitness právě zřeknutí se alkoholu.

     

    ALCOHOL VS WATER 🥂💦 UNHEALTHY VS HEALTHY 🍩🥗 UNHAPPY VS HAPPY ☹️🤩 20 VS 27 YEARS 👱🏼‍♀️👵🏼. There is so many changes in how I look, how I feel, and how I live my life. 👐🏻. I’ve never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut 🍩 followed by a salad 🥗 I don’t drink alcohol 🍷 often, I down my water 💦 and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself ❤️❤️🙋🏼‍♀️. People always ask how much I’ve lost, and I honestly don’t know what my highest weight was (not the picture) due to hating myself so much I didn’t weigh myself (probably around 75kg) and I don’t weigh myself anymore (lightest I’ve been 45kg, NOT HEALTHY MIND) 🙆🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️. Weight doesn’t matter, you matter. How you feel about yourself. Don’t focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days 💆🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️. I’ve now been “balanced” since the crazy party nights in Bali 👯‍♀️🏝 and I’m feeling SO good again! Party life ain’t for me! I rather be in sneakers 👟 then heals, and rather drink protein and smoothies 🍌🍇🍓 then sipping champagne 🥂. #ibs #transform #fit #fitspo #fitness #workout #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter

    Публикация от Jelly — Work hard see results (@jellydevote) 5 Май 2018 в 10:10 PDT

     

    Více:

    Jsou jmenovány katastrofické následky spotřeby alkoholu a tabáku
    Kdo by si to mohl pomyslet: zástupci těchto profesí pijí alkohol častěji než ostatní
    Vědci zjistili nečekané nebezpečí alkoholu
    Byla určena bezpečná dávka alkoholu pro muže a ženy
    Štítky:
    nadváha, obezita, alkohol, USA
