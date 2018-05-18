V Trumpově golfovém resortu se střílelo

Policie amerického Doralu v pátek ráno střílela na neznámého útočníka a zranila ho. K incidentu došlo v Trumpově golfovém resortu. Muže zadrželi, jeho osobnost není zatím známá.
DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph— Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) 18. května 2018
Policie informuje, že během incidentu nebyl nikdo z obyvatel zraněn.
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)