Policista zahájil palbu v Berlínském dómu

Policie informovala, že policista střílel v dómu. Podle slov tiskového mluvčího policie byl zraněn jiný policista.
#BREAKING Armed police have cordoned off Berlin Cathedral after an officer reportedly shot a man at the building (BBC) pic.twitter.com/oQbRWhxO4d— News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) 3. června 2018
Bild informuje o dvou zraněných.
ALERTE INFO — Allemagne: la police tire sur un homme à l'intérieur de la cathédrale de Berlinhttps://t.co/MQGGRTRR5T pic.twitter.com/Hx1jt85viy— BFMTV (@BFMTV) 3. června 2018
Podrobnosti incidentu se vyšetřují.
