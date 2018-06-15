Ozbrojený muž v obrněném vozidle zablokoval most v Nevadě (FOTO)

Breaking: A man is armed with a gun at the Hoover Dam in Nevada. The suspect is currently barricaded in what seems to be a tactical vehicle. (Via @8NewsNow) pic.twitter.com/AJOcKeB0sl— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 15. června 2018
Svědky informují na sociálních sítích, že muž něco píše a ukazuje přes skla vozidla. Není ale vidět, co konkrétně píše.
#UPDATE: In a photo sent to 8 News NOW from Keith Aronson, the suspect has notes taped to the window of the vehicle he's barricaded in. One note says "Mr. President release the reports," according to a passerby. #HooverDam #8NN pic.twitter.com/hjE0LO8iCw— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) 15. června 2018
Policejní důstojník Jay Rivera sdělil listu The Las Vegas Sun, že tento člověk má na sobě masku a přivezl se sebou kulomet.
#Hooverdam #armoredcar #maskedman breaking news right now, sideways In the car blocking the freeway flashing notes in the window pic.twitter.com/2Kt9VPbQmR— will sturgeon 🐠🌈🌊 (@will3ten) 15. června 2018
Policie dorazila na místo incidentu po 15 minutách. Po 45 minutách muže zatkla.
