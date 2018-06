Policista v USA zasáhl malou holčičku, záběr z kamery na jeho uniformě (VIDEO)

#TRUMP #DeepState #QAnon #QAnon8Chan #FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStormIsComing #TheStormIsHere #draintheswamp #DrainTheDeepState #AmericaFirst #MAGA Kansas Police Officer Shoots 9 YR Old White Girl and Her Dog (Body Cam Footage)https://t.co/cTzDVPX995