Poblíž káhirského letiště zazněl silný výbuch (FOTO)

Do nebe stoupá hustý dým.
#BREAKING: Reports of Explosion Near #Cairo Airport, #Egypt pic.twitter.com/q6ntw0CDbB— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 12. července 2018
Lety byly zrušeny, uvádí Al Arabiya.
#BREAKING: Explosion near/inside #Cairo airport #Egypt — reason unkwon pic.twitter.com/PBka33ftKZ— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 12. července 2018
It seems like the explosion was not at Cairo airport itself but close to it.. My relative took these pictures from his house pic.twitter.com/MJEby6QIt8— Gigi Ibrahim (@Gsquare86) 12. července 2018
Egyptská média uvádějí, že se může jednat o explozi na tankovišti.
This guy says a worker at the airport said it was an explosion at the fuel depot in Cairo airport. Hopefully everyone is alright and it's an accident rather than foul play https://t.co/z9ouxoFAtA— Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) 12. července 2018
#عاجل.. مشاهد أولية لانفجار حدث منذ قليل بمحيط #مطار_القاهرة— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) 12. července 2018
pic.twitter.com/IOQcPVbIaZ
