Atlantická rada chválí zadlužené Řecko za vysoký vojenský rozpočet

Greece’s defense budget, is second only to the United States (relative to GDP) at 2.4%. We are #StrongerWithAllies and are committed to help each other secure our common defense.



We're here for you—https://t.co/1A9tO1hkty. cc @GreeceMFA @GreeceInUSA @USEmbassyAthens pic.twitter.com/3XPZqqDeoX