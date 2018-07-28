Od kanadských kočiček až po islandské krásky: 10 fitness bohyň z Instagramu (FOTO)

This picture has nothing to do with the caption, I just like it. But I do feel it shows how far I’ve come from from the health video you saw in Feb. That was me at my weakest. This is me at my strongest. • It’s nuts how many of you are dealing w/ health problems. I’ve had more people reach out to me about getting sick than I have about getting sober. Asking how I stayed so strong through it. Wellll… I didn’t. You saw the video. I got real mentally weak before I found the strength. I went through hell. From all that weakness, came strength I didn’t know I had. • During that time of weakness when my body was failing me daily, I said things to the ppl I love that I’m still forgiving myself for. The other day, my dear friend @ihviiimattvincent said to me “Those of us with bigger light have darker dark. That’s how it goes”. Ain’t that the truth. He also told me he’s not afraid of the dark. • It got fkn dark, man. I freaked out. Got paranoid. Cried, yelled, broke down daily. I wasn’t myself. A few ppl in my life bailed & gave up on me between Oct-April. And maybe I deserved that, so I’m not mad at them. But the ones who matter didn’t. They let me go through the motions of being trapped in a broken body. They knew it wasn’t me. They stood in my dark corner, helping me through the crying, the outbursts, the chaos. THAT is how you get through illness. A support system of ppl who believe you’ll come out on the other side. You can’t do it alone. • I’m assuming you’ve noticed the shift in my posts over the last few months. Getting sick transcended me to a new level of myself. I feel for people more. I’m more in tune with myself. I’m more passionate in my work. It changed me. And I’m honestly really thankful it happened. And even happier I got to the root of the problem & I’m on the up-n-up. • Yesterday someone asked how to keep getting back up after being knocked down so many times. Here is what I have to say about that: the day will come where you literally can’t be knocked down by anything anymore. And that day finally came for me after a long, fkd up road. The day will come where you get to say, “I’m not getting knocked down again,” & then you won’t. Stay strong.❤️

