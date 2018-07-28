Od kanadských kočiček až po islandské krásky: 10 fitness bohyň z Instagramu (FOTO)

Mnoho žen se inspiruje fitness hvězdami Instagramu, mnoho ze kterých začínaly jako obyčejné ženy mající sklon k mlsání nebo problémům s nadváhou. Teď jsou z nich ultrafit modelky. Portál The Daily Star Online spolu s expertem přes bodybuilding Ernym Peibstem pro vás vybrali 10 nejžhavějších dívek.
Na prvním místě se ocitla Aroosha Nekonamová ze skotského Aberdeenu. Skotka perského původu je online trenérka a atletka s 32 tisíci sledujících na Instagramu, skromně se popisuje jako malá městská holka, která vzpírá.
Její cesta fitnessem začala bojem s anorexií.
Další atletka, která si vypracovala své úžasné tělo z nuly, je 33letá Melissa Alcantaraová z USA, jež bojovala s nadváhou po těhotenství. Teď je profesionální atletkou a trenérkou, mezi její klientky patří Kim Kardashianová. Pochlubit se může půl milionem sledujících na Instagramu.
24letá atletka Lauren Fisherová se již šestkrát účastnila soutěže CrossFit Games.
Potetovaná kráska Krissy Mae Cagney si nejen vybudovala perfektní tělo, ale porazila i závislost.
This picture has nothing to do with the caption, I just like it. But I do feel it shows how far I’ve come from from the health video you saw in Feb. That was me at my weakest. This is me at my strongest. • It’s nuts how many of you are dealing w/ health problems. I’ve had more people reach out to me about getting sick than I have about getting sober. Asking how I stayed so strong through it. Wellll… I didn’t. You saw the video. I got real mentally weak before I found the strength. I went through hell. From all that weakness, came strength I didn’t know I had. • During that time of weakness when my body was failing me daily, I said things to the ppl I love that I’m still forgiving myself for. The other day, my dear friend @ihviiimattvincent said to me “Those of us with bigger light have darker dark. That’s how it goes”. Ain’t that the truth. He also told me he’s not afraid of the dark. • It got fkn dark, man. I freaked out. Got paranoid. Cried, yelled, broke down daily. I wasn’t myself. A few ppl in my life bailed & gave up on me between Oct-April. And maybe I deserved that, so I’m not mad at them. But the ones who matter didn’t. They let me go through the motions of being trapped in a broken body. They knew it wasn’t me. They stood in my dark corner, helping me through the crying, the outbursts, the chaos. THAT is how you get through illness. A support system of ppl who believe you’ll come out on the other side. You can’t do it alone. • I’m assuming you’ve noticed the shift in my posts over the last few months. Getting sick transcended me to a new level of myself. I feel for people more. I’m more in tune with myself. I’m more passionate in my work. It changed me. And I’m honestly really thankful it happened. And even happier I got to the root of the problem & I’m on the up-n-up. • Yesterday someone asked how to keep getting back up after being knocked down so many times. Here is what I have to say about that: the day will come where you literally can’t be knocked down by anything anymore. And that day finally came for me after a long, fkd up road. The day will come where you get to say, “I’m not getting knocked down again,” & then you won’t. Stay strong.❤️
I essentially gave up a few months back. Gave up on my health, body, mind, nutrition, training, & appearance. I stopped caring about myself. And then I beat myself to mental pulp for it. # I wouldn’t shower, wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t sleep. It led to losing my passion for things like food/fitness; things my brands are largely built upon. As you can imagine, this was highly problematic. I was too melancholy to walk into the gym I own. Like it actually broke my heart to be there since I was so out of commission, physically & mentally. # The only thing I was capable of for a bit was work; so that’s what I did as my initial approach to cope. I screen printed & I did a shit load of laptop work 7 days a week. Ohhhhh KMC, you know so much better (I’ve been through this with myself a few times). This wore me down. I started to mentally and physically actually crack. I found myself angry over my situation & condition, despite being so fucking happy. What a terrible place to be trapped. # So I fucking did something different. I made a change. I have slowly started to take my life back. # I deserve better than this from myself (you do to if you find yourself in this boat). Going into the wilderness last weekend forced me to self reflect. It gave me the necessary room & space to breath & think w/ Ben & our doggos. It allowed me to apply the things I’m constantly yelling at you guys to do. # I came back from that lake different… ready to take on the world. I feel at peace again. I have taken a step back from working 60-80 hours a week. I’m showering daily (wut?!). I bought a hair dryer (double wut?!). I bought new makeup. I’m getting dressed everyday opposed to wearing oversized sweats to hide my weight loss. I’m starting to feel like me again. And it feels fucking good, man. Maybe I’ll get back in the gym this week. Who knows. # And all of you have helped me start to feel like me again with all your rad comments, emails, messages, and more. Thanks for having my back. Thank you so much. # GO OUTSIDE IF YOU ARE SAD IT HELPS.
Další dívkou je vášnivá sportovkyně z Montany Dana Linn Bailey s téměř 2 miliony sledujících.
Brooke Ence, která má přes milion sledujících, si nejen vybudovala kariéru jako atletka, ale zahrála si i roli amazonky ve filmu Wonder Woman.
Skandinávská kráska Katrin Tanja Davidsdottirová z Islandu byla jmenována nejvíce fit ženou v letech 2015 a 2016.
Další skandinávskou kráskou je Bjork Odinsdottirová.
Bývalá hvězda reality show Big Brother Christmas Abbott zdolala problémy se stravováním a drogami. Dnes je hrdou matkou, která má vlastní crossFit studio.
I’m often torn between my natural wild, chaotic side and the person I am constantly trying to become. Over the years it’s gotten “easier” but there are times I NEED to let my wild side shine, it is part of who I am and who has made me push through in the hard times. The person I want to be is equally as powerful and beautiful but much different, calmer and kinder. I’ve been on a journey to find balance between these two sides where they can compliment and empower each other and not conflict me internally. It’s a work in progress, as all things in life are, but I’m willing to do the work because I can see the greater goal. A better ME. #fbf to a few years ago when I got to shoot with the highly talented @kai.york.official in Toronto. 📸 @kai.york.official #badassmomma #kaiyorkphotography #relentlesslife
Poslední fitness hvězdou Instagramu je Kanaďanka Camille Leblanc-Bazinetová. Kromě toho, že je fitness modelka, je i chemická inženýrka.
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)