Mladá rybářka chytila piraňu s lidským chrupem (FOTO)

Kennedy Smith (11) z Oklahomy odešla rybařit s babičkou a dědečkem. Chytila rybu, která vážila okolo půl kilogram. Kousla babičku, ta ale prohlásila, že žádnou bolest nepocítila.
V místním orgánu ochrany přírody vysvětlili, že úlovek je pravděpodobně jeden z druhů pirani. Ty se hlavně živí rostlinami, nehledě na to, že jsou všežravé. A skutečně jejich čelist připomíná lidskou.
If you happen to catch a pacu, or it seems your recent catch has swallowed a set of dentures we ask that you don’t throw it back. Remove it from the the reservoir and contact your local Game Warden and let them know. ⠀ #repost @lacielowry⠀ • • •⠀ Via @outdoorok… TEETH!! Actual fish caught in Oklahoma. The Pacu is closely related to the Piranha! However, Pacu eat mostly plants. They’re from South America, but people get them as pets then release them all over…like this one from Ft. Cobb Lake. 😳😳😳 #oklahoma #fish #fishing #lake #piranha #pacu #nightcrawler #invasivespecies #bethebait #getbit #keepitwild
