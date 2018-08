Plnoštíhlá herečka originálně parodovala odvážné fotografie Kim Kardashian (FOTO)

Big✌️ thanks to @HTC_UK for helping me transform into my I.C.O.N Kimmie @kimkardashian ‘GC-style’ — dreams can come true! 💋 All of these selfies were taken on the HTC U12+, because all four of its cameras are stunners — no lie! #HTCU12Plus #shotonHTC #theHGC #workit #spon pic.twitter.com/oTFZSrBm7A