18:25 08. října 2018
    Účastnice výstavy IgroMir 2017 a festivalu Comic Con Russia 2017 v Moskvě

    Seznamte se s těžkým dělostřelectvem sexy cosplay (FOTO)

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Americká cosplayerka Kate Sarkisyanová ví, jak chytat trendy a rychle reaguje na poptávku. Její armáda fanoušků se také neuvěřitelně rychle zvyšuje.

    Sputnik pro vás připravil nejlepší fotografie Sarkisyanové a zároveň zjistil, co je nyní v trendu.


    Poprvé se Sarkisyanová začala cosplayem zabývat v roce 2014. Přiznává se, že na její dílo nejvíce zapůsobil Halloween.

     

     

    Tvorba cosplayerky rychle získává velkou popularitu. Na svém instagramovém účtu už má 230 tisíc fanoušků.

    Více:

