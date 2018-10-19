Registrace
02:10 19. října 2018
    Kosmetika

    Blogerka na tváři pomocí kosmetiky vytváří iluze. Poznáte, co je skutečné? (FOTO)

    © Fotolia / Ronstik
    Svět
    122

    Obyvatelka Kalifornie miluje vytváření úžasných iluzí na obličeji. Pomocí kosmetiky se dívka mění na „mnohooční“ a „mnohoústní“ monstrum, vytváří na obličeji černé díry a úžasně realistická zvířata. Na první pohled ani nepoznáte, co je skutečné.

    Dívka jménem Bryanna Rusnaková z Los Angeles se zajímá o make-up a malbu. Asi před rokem založila stránku na Instagramu, kam začala přidávat fotografie svých výtvorů. Ale na rozdíl od mnoha blogerů krásy se rozhodla, že se nezastaví u jednoduchého make-upu, ale pomocí kosmetiky začne na tváři vytvářet iluze.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    🌈✨🦋💞🌸🍒

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@bryannarusnak) 2 Июн 2018 в 7:10 PDT

    Instagram Bryanny má již více než 16 tisíc sledujících. A není divu, vždyť iluze, které dívka vytváří na tváři, jsou neuvěřitelně realistické. Nejvíce se jí líbí, když používá make-up k přidání několika párů očí, obočí, extra úst a nosu.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    👀

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 16 Окт 2017 в 11:20 PDT

    Ale již zmíněné fotografie nejsou těmi nejsilnějšími, teď se o tom přesvědčíte.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Kaleidoscope 💎 • • • • This isn’t photoshop, only makeup 💝 • • • • Tag someone who’d like this 👀 • • • • This look was inspired by my fav @mimles • • • • Products: • @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Foundation • @tartecosmetics Shape Tape Concealer • @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade (Taupe) • @rubymaycosmetics Pro Paint Palette • @nyxcosmetics Liquid Eyeliner (Black, White) • @buxomcosmetics Liquid Lipstick (Instigator) • • • • #nyxcosmetics #stilacosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyebrows #mua #makeup #youtuber #maccosmetics #eyeliner #undiscovered_muas #mehron #urbandecaycosmetics #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #instamakeup #colourpop #makeupartist #sfxmakeup #makeupgoals #trippy #gigirlarmy #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeup #5fingerssfx #motd #makeupartist #brian_champagne #insiderbeauty #igmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #muamalaysia

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 12 Мар 2018 в 2:05 PDT

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    broken 💔 • • • • • I didn’t have time to do a look this weekend so here’s one of my old ones 💕 • • • • • Products: • @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade (Taupe) • @nyxcosmetics Lingerie Liquid Lipstick (Bedtime Flirt) • @ardellbeauty Lashbook • @nyxcosmetics Liquid Eyeliner (White, Black) • • • • • #nyxcosmetics #stilacosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyebrows #mua #makeup #youtuber #maccosmetics #eyeliner #undiscovered_muas #mehron #urbandecaycosmetics #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #instamakeup #colourpop #makeupartist #sfxmakeup #makeupgoals #trippy #gigirlarmy #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeup #5fingerssfx #motd #makeupartist #glammasters #insiderbeauty #igmakeup #wakeupandmakeup

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 22 Апр 2018 в 10:42 PDT

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    @jennamarbles did it better • • • • • pls tag her n julien i’ll love u forever • • • • • • @dior Airflash Foundation • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade (Taupe) and Liquid Lipstick (Dusty Rose) • @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints • @nyxcosmetics Liquid Vinyl Liner (White, Black) • • • • • #nyxcosmetics #stilacosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyebrows #mua #makeup #youtuber #like4likes #eyeliner #undiscovered_muas #mehron #urbandecaycosmetics #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #instamakeup #colourpop #makeupartist #sfxmakeup #makeupgoals #trippy #gigirlarmy #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeup #5fingerssfx #motd #makeupartist #glammasters #insiderbeauty #igmakeup #brusnakmakeup

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 6 Авг 2018 в 6:08 PDT

    Na Instagramu dívky jsou další pozoruhodné fotografie. Například obraz dívky s černou dírou na tváři, kam padá zbytek obličeje.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    just a friendly reminder that the world could be sucked into a black hole at any second and we’d all cease to exist 💕🦋🌈✨ • • • • • Products: • @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints • @itcosmetics Brow Pencil (Universal Taupe) • @vegas_nay Jasmine Brown Lashes • @jeffreestar Velour Liquid Lipstick (Watermelon Soda) • @nyxcosmetics Liquid Eyeliner (White, Black) • this look was inspired by @ekilateral 💝 • • • • #nyxcosmetics #stilacosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyebrows #mua #makeup #youtuber #maccosmetics #eyeliner #undiscovered_muas #mehron #urbandecaycosmetics #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #instamakeup #colourpop #makeupartist #sfxmakeup #makeupgoals #trippy #gigirlarmy #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeup #5fingerssfx #motd #makeupartist #glammasters #insiderbeauty #igmakeup #wakeupandmakeup

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 24 Апр 2018 в 12:27 PDT

    Ve sbírce Bryanny je několik zábavných looků se zvířaty.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    repost of my gucci look bc i like it • • • • • Products: • @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints • @nyxcosmetics Liquid Liners (Black, White) • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade (Taupe) • @colourpopcosmetics Liquid Lipstick (LAX) • • • • • #nyxcosmetics #stilacosmetics #anastasiabeverlyhills #eyebrows #mua #makeup #youtuber #like4likes #eyeliner #undiscovered_muas #mehron #urbandecaycosmetics #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #hudabeauty #instamakeup #colourpop #makeupartist #sfxmakeup #makeupgoals #trippy #gigirlarmy #crazymakeup #crazymakeups #100daysofmakeup #5fingerssfx #motd #makeupartist #glammasters #insiderbeauty #igmakeup #brusnakmakeup

    Публикация от bryanna rusnak (@rxsnak) 31 Июл 2018 в 12:18 PDT

    Více:

    Štítky:
    kosmetika, bloggerka, foto
