Blogerka na tváři pomocí kosmetiky vytváří iluze. Poznáte, co je skutečné? (FOTO)

Dívka jménem Bryanna Rusnaková z Los Angeles se zajímá o make-up a malbu. Asi před rokem založila stránku na Instagramu, kam začala přidávat fotografie svých výtvorů. Ale na rozdíl od mnoha blogerů krásy se rozhodla, že se nezastaví u jednoduchého make-upu, ale pomocí kosmetiky začne na tváři vytvářet iluze.
Instagram Bryanny má již více než 16 tisíc sledujících. A není divu, vždyť iluze, které dívka vytváří na tváři, jsou neuvěřitelně realistické. Nejvíce se jí líbí, když používá make-up k přidání několika párů očí, obočí, extra úst a nosu.
swipe to see the detailz ✨
drew somethin the other day & got inspired💙💙💙 • • • which is your fav, the drawing or the look? 💕
Ale již zmíněné fotografie nejsou těmi nejsilnějšími, teď se o tom přesvědčíte.
Kaleidoscope 💎 • • • • This isn't photoshop, only makeup 💝 • • • • Tag someone who'd like this 👀 • • • • This look was inspired by my fav @mimles
broken 💔 • • • • • I didn't have time to do a look this weekend so here's one of my old ones 💕
@jennamarbles did it better • • • • • pls tag her n julien i'll love u forever
Na Instagramu dívky jsou další pozoruhodné fotografie. Například obraz dívky s černou dírou na tváři, kam padá zbytek obličeje.
just a friendly reminder that the world could be sucked into a black hole at any second and we'd all cease to exist 💕🦋🌈✨
Ve sbírce Bryanny je několik zábavných looků se zvířaty.
repost of my gucci look bc i like it
ok but like….imagine this as your lockscreen….,,,,a concept…..?
