Oops! Meghan Markle se během návštěvy Tonga dopustila módního fiaska (FOTO)

Těhotná vévodkyně se objevila v rudých dlouhých šatech britské značky Self-Portrait.
Novináři ale zpozorovali, že jí zezadu ze sukně visela neustřižená cedulka z obchodu.
This actually made me spurt my coffee this morning! that is a HUGE tag! Sack the dresser! #FauxPas #tag #dress #MeghanMarkle #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/fBFmO1kD4o— Billy Writer&Poet Bowness (@BillyBow_Writer) 25. října 2018
With so many outfit changes I think the Duchess can be forgiven for this…the tag still attached to her Self Portrait dress @9NewsAUS #royaltour pic.twitter.com/zxgqvG61lT— Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) 25. října 2018
Dnes na oficiálním webu Self-Portrait tyto šaty stojí 380 liber (11 112 Kč).
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)