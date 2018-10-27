Johnny, už si o tom vrabci cvrlikají. Deppova dcera se objevila nahá na obálce časopisu

19letá Lily-Rose stále více budí zájem médií. Noviny sledují její kariérní úspěch a změny v osobním životě. Časopis V věnoval dceře Johnny Deppa a Vanessy Paradis obálku listopadového vydání a vyfotil stoupající hvězdu spolu s Pamelou Anderson. Informuje o tom Life.
V rozhovoru s časopisem V se Lily-Rose přiznala, že se cítí nezávislejší a dospělá než dříve, včetně vztahů s muži.
„V takových situacích se vždycky stydím. Takže ráda hraju ve filmech. To mi umožňuje si vyprázdnit hlavu a stát se někým jiným," přiznala se mladá herečka.
Také uvedla, že je vášnivá bibliofilka a snaží se trávit volný čas s knihou. Japonský spisovatel Haruki Murakami patří mezi její oblíbené.
