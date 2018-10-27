Registrace
01:02 27. října 2018
    Lili-Rose Melody Depp na obálce zimního vydání časopisu V

    Johnny, už si o tom vrabci cvrlikají. Deppova dcera se objevila nahá na obálce časopisu

    © Foto: V Magazine
    Na obálce zimního vydání časopisu V se objeví nahá 19letá dcera Johny Deppa. Lili-Rose Melody Depp je už docela známou modelkou a herečkou. Dívka se fotila se sexuálním symbolem 90. let Pamelou Anderson.

    19letá Lily-Rose stále více budí zájem médií. Noviny sledují její kariérní úspěch a změny v osobním životě. Časopis V věnoval dceře Johnny Deppa a Vanessy Paradis obálku listopadového vydání a vyfotil stoupající hvězdu spolu s Pamelou Anderson. Informuje o tom Life.

    V rozhovoru s časopisem V se Lily-Rose přiznala, že se cítí nezávislejší a dospělá než dříve, včetně vztahů s muži.

    „V takových situacích se vždycky stydím. Takže ráda hraju ve filmech. To mi umožňuje si vyprázdnit hlavu a stát se někým jiným," přiznala se mladá herečka.

    Také uvedla, že je vášnivá bibliofilka a snaží se trávit volný čas s knihou. Japonský spisovatel Haruki Murakami patří mezi její oblíbené.

    Lili-Rose Melody Depp na obálce zimního vydání časopisu V
    © Foto: V Magazine
    Lili-Rose Melody Depp na obálce zimního vydání časopisu V
    "I did my first campaign for @chanelofficial when I was 15, which was crazy… #KarlLagerfeld and I actually met when I was eight with my mom. He's so sweet. It really is rare to find someone who is such an icon in so many ways, and has been for so long, but who is just a such a genuinely sweet and welcoming person. We will send each other pictures of our cats." #V116 cover star @lilyrose_depp talks all things @chanelofficial and more with fellow ambassador #KristenStewart. Read the entire interview on vmagazine.com now! #linkinbio — Photographed by @lukegilford (@imglens) Styled by @dogi_ Interview by Kristen Stewart Casting by @starworksgroup #LilyRoseDepp wears top and skirt @chanelofficial, earrings and bracelet #Chanel fine jewelry. Pre-order your copy of V116, our Winter 2018 issue, before it hits newsstands on November 8 at shop.vmagazine.com!

    focení, dcera, herečka, modelky
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

