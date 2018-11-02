Slavná fitness trenérka hvězd za zvláštních okolností zemřela

Registrace
    Legendární trenérka Mandy Blank

    „Sochař těla“ - legendární trenérka Mandy Blank zemřela ve věku 42 let. Její tělo v koupelně v Los Angeles nalezla její paní na úklid. Zatím není známo, co způsobilo smrt známé sportovkyně.

    Mandy Blank trénovala světové hvězdy, zejména Mickey Rourke, Alexe Rodrigueze, Paulie Shore a další.

    Podle TMZ Sports nebyl v domě nalezen žádný alkohol nebo drogy, také nic neukazuje na násilnou smrt.

    Bodybuilder, gymnastka, také se zabývala sportovním tancem. V roce 1999 se Blank stala nejmladší vítězkou mistrovství světa Mezinárodní federace kulturistiky a fitness.

    Na svém Instagramu poslední příspěvek zveřejnila před 5 dny. Soudě podle textu a fotografie nic nenasvědčuje tomu, že by Blank mohla trpět depresemi a že by ztratila touhu žít.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    “ Oh but the plot deepens, it continues to thicken with its enigmatic radicalness and the story builds with an unparalleled tango “ ⚡️THE BLANK BODY BLOOD. ⚡️ You gotta want that transformative desire, it’s how your body reacts to the chemical reaction that occurs when you train with me. It’s that kind of knock at your door, the one you’ve been dreaming about, to wake your ass up and give you a fist full of WHIP ASS! Ya know, That kind that stains your blood day in and day out, so you can be pushed to that next level of RIDICULOUS. (ness) and are forced to be forever transformed. MIND ⚡️ BODY ⚡️ SOUL ⚡️ SPIRIT My program THE BLANK BODY, is for those special soldiers and warriors who understand the degree of the tango, the Essence of its throttling barrier and boundary of its undeniable RESULT. Because as the story climaxes, there are boundaries and there’s only certain BLOOD, that can come in and be that SOLDIER & WARRIOR, it’s a sacred boundary and bound of UNREAL humans getting down and dirty peeling away the old layers off, peeling back that insecure satchel that doesn’t belong, taking off that unwanted piece of weakness. And replacing it all with just one simple thing, FAITH. A bandana, BLANKSTA bandana of HOPE….. and walking away from me, with that stamp from Amanda IN LOVE. Today will be UNREAL. There’s plenty of average, you come to me to be pushed and propelled to that level of insanity and intensity. ⚡️THE BLANK MISSION ⚡️ ————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019

    Публикация от 👑 MANDY BLANK 👑 (@therealmandyblank) 26 Окт 2018 в 8:34 PDT

    hvězdy, trenér, celebrita, sportovci, sportovní gymnastika, fitness, smrt, tragédie, USA
    Ok