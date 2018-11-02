Registrace
22:52 02. listopadu 2018
    Vyhledávání
    Dívky dělají selfie na hudebním festivalu Glastonbury v Anglii

    Podívejte se, jak vypadají 18leté dívky v různých zemích světa

    © AFP 2018 / Oli Scarff
    Svět
    Získat krátkou URL
    0 01

    New York Times zveřejnil článek o 18letých dívkách z celého světa. Uvedl také, co zajímá, o čem přemýšlejí, a čím žijí mladé ženy z Číny, USA, Indie, Nigérie a dalších zemí.

    Po tomto projektu se získal popularitu flashmob #ThisIs18, přes který stovky osmnáctiletých dívek po celém světě sdílely své fotky.

    Seznamte se s hrdinkami tohoto projektu a dalšími dívkami z celého světa s unikátní krásou různých částí světa.

    Jednou z hrdinek článku NY Times stala Faiza z Rámaláhu. Nedávno absolvovala střední školu a připravuje se na univerzitu. V roce 2014 byla dívka nucena utéct se svou rodinou z pásma Gazy. Tehdy se Faiza rozhodla, že se chce stát aktivistkou za lidská práva.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    What does 18 look like in Ramallah? Meet Faiza: A recent high school graduate who worked at the first aquarium in the West Bank and will attend university this fall. Faiza has been in Ramallah since 2014, when her family fled the Gaza Strip after its deadly war with Israel. “I survived more than three wars,” she said. “My goal in life now is to be a contributor — to defend basic human rights and to help people in need.” We asked young women photographers to show us what 18-year-old girlhood looks like in their communities. #ThisIs18, shot by Leen Awartani | Share your 18-year-old photo with hashtag #ThisIs18.

    Публикация от New York Times — Gender (@nytgender) 15 Окт 2018 в 11:26 PDT

    Napsali také v článek o Mahak z Indie. Zabývá se tancem, hraním na kytaru a učí se francouzsky.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    What does 18 look like in New Delhi, India? Meet Mahak: A high school student who is learning Kathak, a traditional Indian dance, and wants to become a teacher. “Everybody says that after 18 years, life changes. I am very excited and would like to celebrate my 18th birthday in a grand way — with my family and friends by going out for dinner,” said Mahak. “I am also excited about casting a vote. Casting a vote means being a responsible citizen.” We asked young women photographers to show us what 18-year-old girlhood looks like in their communities. #ThisIs18, shot by @gupta_shraddha3946 | Share your 18-year-old photo with hashtag #ThisIs18!

    Публикация от New York Times — Gender (@nytgender) 13 Окт 2018 в 8:09 PDT

    Tohle je 18létá Shama z Bangladéše, která se letos provdala. Dívka sní o dokončení školy a dalším vzdělávání, aby se stala učitelkou.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Photo by @tahiafarhin “I am a feminist, and I want to help for equality for all genders. I want to show that through my work,” says Tahia Farhin Haque (@tahiafarhin), one of the photographers who took part in “This is 18,” a project from The New York Times (@nytgender). “‘This is 18’ is about showing what girls go through all over the world when they turn 18 — being 18 is a crucial stage for all of us,” says 22-year-old Tahia, who studies biochemistry and biotechnology in Dhaka, Bangladesh. “I hope to give voice to the issues that are unheard and unseen in the world. I would like to make people question their perceptions and the paradigms. I work towards a goal to shatter traditional stereotypes about women in order to bring their unique perspectives to the forefront.” Watch today’s story to see more from Tahia.

    Публикация от Instagram (@instagram) 20 Окт 2018 в 11:12 PDT

    Další hrdinka tohoto článku byla mladá íránská zpěvačka Liana. Přiznává, že se ráda fotí a už udělala více než 20 tisíc selfie.

    Millie z Austrálie jezdí na skateboardu a pracuje jako barmanka.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    @nytgender #thisis18

    Публикация от Eremaya Albrecht (@eremayaalbrecht) 11 Окт 2018 в 6:03 PDT

    Tisíce mladých dívek z celého světa se připojilo k flashmobu #ThisIs18.

    Bailey, USA

    Missi, Jižní Korea

    Jesse, Mexiko

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Outtake del proyecto "This is 18" por Jesse Mireles para @nytgender por @nytimes. Ella es Judith “la Chola” Dávila de 19 años, una de las candidatas para el proyecto #ThisIs18. Nació en el Estado de Zacatecas y actualmente trabaja en un negocio familiar que consiste en vender tamales. Judith es miembro de un Club de Carros “Low Rider” en el cuál pasa la mayor parte del tiempo. Siempre se ha interesado por aprender a cuidar a los animales, le gustaría convertirse en veterinaria pero estudiar no le llama la atención. Además, Judith explica cómo es que surge su alías y cómo es para ella el que la llamen así: «Pues, yo pienso que ese apodo sí viene desde antes y yo creo que es una manera de llamarte, muchas de las veces decimos: “¡es que no me gusta mi nombre!” Entonces, buscamos llamarnos de otra manera o apodo y es la manera de llamarnos nosotros. Te podría decir que nada más entre nosotros (mis amigos del club), no me gusta que otras personas me llamen así. Cuando otras personas me dicen “Chola”, les digo que tengo un nombre y es Judith, y se disculpan. Sólo me pueden llamar así mis amigos, en lo personal».

    Публикация от Jesse Mireles (@soyjessemireles) 22 Окт 2018 в 7:01 PDT

    Mariam, Katar

    Rachel, Izrael

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    My 18th year, as I’m sure for you as well, was pivotal in my growth and experience as an adult. I barely graduated high school, got denied from my dream school, appealed that deny and ultimately got accepted, moved away to college, joined a sorority, made a trip across the world to Israel with my best friends, was in my first serious relationship, started nannying seriously and watched my mom get married… etc. I continued to grow with age and more experiences like the ones above. Whether or not I realized the things below when I was 18 or 21- they are still important and worthy lessons to share!⠀ ⠀ 18 things I would tell my 18 year old self…⠀ ⠀ 1. Drink water instead of soda and go to the gym when you have time.⠀ 2. You are doing a good job. ⠀ 3. Start saving money now. ⠀ 4. Life is one giant curve ball.⠀ 5. Be graceful in handling rejection. ⠀ 6. Love hard, but if it isn’t reciprocated, know you tried your best.⠀ 7. Focus on getting peace of mind instead of getting even.⠀ 8. Better company awaits.⠀ 9. Be open to new knowledge and constructive criticism.⠀ 10. Try harder in your French classes. ⠀ 11. Accept yourself from head to toe. Don’t be consumed by other people’s idea of perfection.⠀ 12. Being vulnerable is a strength. ⠀ 13. Failing is necessary for growth and improvement. 14. Be quick to forgive & slow to place blame. ⠀ 15. When you see another woman doing well, let it inspire you. If she is able to achieve, so are you. ⠀ 16. In time, what you’re wishing for will manifest in your life; stop searching for happiness; instead create your own.⠀ 17. Know when to put your phone away. ⠀ 18. No matter how big or small the problem, the best way out is always through. ⠀ ⠀ 🔮TBH… I contemplate whether or not Id tell myself then that I’d be diagnosed with cancer. I’m not sure if knowing that would have helped or if I would have lived in some sort of constant fear. ⠀ ⠀ Where do you stand on that and what would you tell your 18 year old self? ⠀ ⠀ #ThisIs18 ⠀ #TBT

    Публикация от 🌻RACHELI👌 (@radiantracheli) 18 Окт 2018 в 10:23 PDT

    Amaka, Nigérie

    Isabella, Brazílie

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    I`m posting this photo of baby me (with 18 years old) for an amazing project that I`m participating with @girlgaze and The New York Times`s Gender Letter @nytgender that is called #Thisis18. As part of #Thisis18 I was invited to share a photo of me with 18 years old and write what I would say if I could talk to the girl in the photo. “You are stronger than you think, you really are. The next couple years aren`t going to be as easy as you thought they would, actually, a lot of things that are out of your control will happen. Things you never thought would change will. You will lose people you never thought you would. But even though this change will be scary, it will be necessary for your growth. It will teach you that you don`t have to control and analyse everything in your life to be a happy and successful person. Don`t forget to breathe, to relax, and to enjoy things around you. I know it`s scary to be a female artist but you are absolutely right to trust your creativity and talent, don`t let others make you doubt yourself! Keep fighting for what you believe and for other people and social issues; you know there`s nothing more important to you than making a positive change in the world. You recently (finally) understood your sexuality- that you only like girls- and I know you are terrified of what that means, but never try to hide this part of your identity, you aren`t you without it. Being a lesbian makes you strong, special, resilient and magical, never let other people tell you otherwise. Never stop being proud and glad to be who you are! Your mind, even though it`s filled with creativity and beautiful things, is also haunted by mental illness. I know it sucks and you wish it would just stop, you are tired of fighting against it. But the fight never stops, and that`s okay. Life is way more than your mental illness, there`s a entire amazing and interesting world out there for you to experience, don`t let your illlness make you believe it can take that away from you! Never, ever, forget who you are. Embrace your sexuality, artistic ambitions, flaws, personality, mental illness, everything that makes you different from everyone else.

    Публикация от isabella✨ dyke (@isabelladiasx) 11 Окт 2018 в 8:55 PDT

    Judi, Maroko

    Více:

    Závratné vítězství. Vítězka soutěže krásy omdlela na jevišti
    Půvab a přirozená krása venkovských žen
    Nejvyšší krásky showbusinessu
    Svou krásou všechny zastínila: Známá Češka zazářila na svatbě britské princezny Eugenie
    Byly odhaleny hlavní mýty o ženské kráse
    Děsivá krása: Snímky ze zatopeného kyselinového dolu
    Štítky:
    krása, flashmob
    Pravidla společenstvíDiskuse
    Komentovat pomocí FacebookuKomentovat pomocí Sputniku

    Zprávy

    Všechny zprávy
    Všechny zprávy

    Doporučujeme

    Multimédia

    V mraku mystiky: nejtajemnější místa Ruska
    Sýrie a Rusko vs USA. Kdo vyhraje?
    Sýrie a Rusko vs USA. Kdo vyhraje?
    Sankce proti Rusku a mezinárodní obchod
    Jaký vliv měly protiruské sankce na mezinárodní obchod
    Zaregistrovat se
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Obnovení hesla
    captcha
    VstupOchrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    Máte účet na cz.sputniknews.com?
    AnoNe
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Nemám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Registrace
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Vstup
    Mám účet na cz.sputniknews.com
    Smazat účet
    Jste přesvědčen/a o tom, že chcete svůj účet na cz.sputniknews.com smazat?
    AnoNe
    Váš účet byl smazán! Můžete obnovit váš profil v průběhu 30 dnů, přejdete-li na odkaz, který byl vám zaslán v elektronickém dopise na adresu uvedenou při registraci.
    Zavřít
    avatar

    Dobrý den, !

    Snažíme se chránit vaše osobní údaje, a proto jsme aktualizovali naše zásady ochrany osobních údajů tak, aby vyhovovaly obecnému nařízení o ochraně osobních údajů (GDPR), novému nařízení EU, které vstoupilo v platnost dne 25. května 2018.

    Přečtěte si, prosím, naše zásady ochrany osobních údajů. Obsahují podrobnosti o různých typech dat, které shromažďujeme, jak je používáme, a také o vašich právech na ochranu dat.

    Vzhledem k tomu, že jste již při zakládání svého osobního účtu s námi sdíleli osobní údaje, abyste jej nadále mohli používat, zaškrtněte prosím následující políčko:

    Pokud nechcete, abychom pokračovali ve zpracování vašich dat, prosím klikněte zde pro smazání účtu.

    Máte-li jakékoli dotazy nebo obavy ohledně našich zásad ochrany osobních údajů, kontaktujte nás prosím na adrese: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Pravidla společenství

    Registrace a autorizace uživatele na webových stránkách Sputnik pomocí účtu nebo účtů uživatele na sociálních sítích znamená, že souhlasí s následujícími pravidly.

    Uživatel se zavazuje, že svými akcemi neporuší národní a mezinárodní zákonodárství. Uživatel se zavazuje, že bude projevovat úctu vůči jiným účastníkům diskuse, čtenářům a osobám, o nichž je řeč v příspěvcích.

    Administrativa má právo odstraňovat komentáře v jazycích odlišných od jazyka, v němž je napsán komentovaný příspěvek.

    Ve všech jazykových verzích sputniknews.com mohou být uživatelem umístěné komentáře redigovány.

    Komentář uživatele bude odstraněn v případě, když:

    • neodpovídá tématice komentované zprávy;
    • propaguje nenávist, diskriminaci podle rasového, etnického, pohlavního nebo sociálního příznaku, anebo poškozuje práva národních menšin;
    • porušuje práva nezletilých a působí jim škodu v jakékoli formě včetně morální;
    • obsahuje myšlenky extremistického a teroristického rázu, a vyzývá k jiným nezákonným akcím;
    • obsahuje urážky a hrozby na adresu jiných uživatelů, konkrétních osob a organizací, haní jejich čest a důstojnost, anebo podkopává jejich obchodní reputaci;
    • obsahuje urážky anebo zprávy vyjadřující neúctu vůči Sputniku;
    • porušuje nedotknutelnost soukromého života, zveřejňuje osobní údaje třetích osob bez jejich souhlasu a porušuje tajemství korespondence;
    • obsahuje popisy anebo odkazy na zobrazení násilí a týrání zvířat;
    • obsahuje informaci o způsobech sebevraždy a podněcuje k sebevraždě;
    • sleduje komerční cíle, obsahuje nenáležitou reklamu, nezákonnou politickou reklamu, anebo odkazy na jiné internetové zdroje obsahující podobnou informaci;
    • prosazuje výrobky nebo služby třetích osob bez patřičného povolení;
    • obsahuje urážlivé výrazy nebo neslušná slova a jejich odvozeniny, a také narážky na použití slovních jednotek, které spadají pod tuto definici;
    • obsahuje spam, reklamu šíření spamu, služeb pro hromadné rozesílání zpráv a zdrojů pro vydělávání na internetu;
    • doporučuje použití narkotických/psychotropních prostředků a obsahuje informaci o jejich výrobě a užití;
    • obsahuje odkazy na počítačové viry a škodlivé programové zabezpečení;
    • je součástí akce, kdy přichází velké množství komentářů s identickým nebo podobným obsahem (flashmob);
    • autor zneužívá velkého množství málo obsažných zpráv, anebo smysl jeho textu je těžko nebo vůbec není možno pochopit (flood);
    • autor porušuje internetovou etiketu a projevuje agresivní, výsměšné a urážlivé chování (trolling);
    • autor projevuje neúctu k jazyku – například, text je napsán jen velkými písmeny, nebo není rozdělen na věty.

    Administrativa má právo bez předběžného oznámení uživatele zablokovat mu přístup ke stránce, anebo vymazat jeho účet v případě porušení pravidel komentování nebo po zjištění v jednání uživatele příznaků takového porušení.

    Uživatel může iniciovat obnovení svého účtu/odblokování přístupu, napíše-li dopis na adresu: moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    V dopise musí být uvedeno:

    • téma – obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu
    • login uživatele
    • vysvětlení příčin akcí, které byly porušením výše uvedených pravidel a měly za následek zablokování.

    Budou-li moderátoři pokládat za možné obnovení účtu/odblokování přístupu, bude tak uděláno.

    V případě opětovného porušení pravidel a opětovného zablokování přístup nemůže být uživateli obnoven, zablokování bude v tomto případě definitivní.

    S týmem moderátorů se můžete spojit, napíšete-li na elektronickou poštu moderator.cz@sputniknews.com

    Vstup
    Zaregistrovat seZapoměl/a jste heslo?Ochrana osobních údajů
    Ok