Podívejte se, jak vypadají 18leté dívky v různých zemích světa

Po tomto projektu se získal popularitu flashmob #ThisIs18, přes který stovky osmnáctiletých dívek po celém světě sdílely své fotky.
Seznamte se s hrdinkami tohoto projektu a dalšími dívkami z celého světa s unikátní krásou různých částí světa.
Jednou z hrdinek článku NY Times stala Faiza z Rámaláhu. Nedávno absolvovala střední školu a připravuje se na univerzitu. V roce 2014 byla dívka nucena utéct se svou rodinou z pásma Gazy. Tehdy se Faiza rozhodla, že se chce stát aktivistkou za lidská práva.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What does 18 look like in Ramallah? Meet Faiza: A recent high school graduate who worked at the first aquarium in the West Bank and will attend university this fall. Faiza has been in Ramallah since 2014, when her family fled the Gaza Strip after its deadly war with Israel. “I survived more than three wars,” she said. “My goal in life now is to be a contributor — to defend basic human rights and to help people in need.” We asked young women photographers to show us what 18-year-old girlhood looks like in their communities. #ThisIs18, shot by Leen Awartani | Share your 18-year-old photo with hashtag #ThisIs18.
Napsali také v článek o Mahak z Indie. Zabývá se tancem, hraním na kytaru a učí se francouzsky.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What does 18 look like in New Delhi, India? Meet Mahak: A high school student who is learning Kathak, a traditional Indian dance, and wants to become a teacher. “Everybody says that after 18 years, life changes. I am very excited and would like to celebrate my 18th birthday in a grand way — with my family and friends by going out for dinner,” said Mahak. “I am also excited about casting a vote. Casting a vote means being a responsible citizen.” We asked young women photographers to show us what 18-year-old girlhood looks like in their communities. #ThisIs18, shot by @gupta_shraddha3946 | Share your 18-year-old photo with hashtag #ThisIs18!
Tohle je 18létá Shama z Bangladéše, která se letos provdala. Dívka sní o dokončení školy a dalším vzdělávání, aby se stala učitelkou.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Photo by @tahiafarhin “I am a feminist, and I want to help for equality for all genders. I want to show that through my work,” says Tahia Farhin Haque (@tahiafarhin), one of the photographers who took part in “This is 18,” a project from The New York Times (@nytgender). “‘This is 18’ is about showing what girls go through all over the world when they turn 18 — being 18 is a crucial stage for all of us,” says 22-year-old Tahia, who studies biochemistry and biotechnology in Dhaka, Bangladesh. “I hope to give voice to the issues that are unheard and unseen in the world. I would like to make people question their perceptions and the paradigms. I work towards a goal to shatter traditional stereotypes about women in order to bring their unique perspectives to the forefront.” Watch today’s story to see more from Tahia.
Další hrdinka tohoto článku byla mladá íránská zpěvačka Liana. Přiznává, že se ráda fotí a už udělala více než 20 tisíc selfie.
Millie z Austrálie jezdí na skateboardu a pracuje jako barmanka.
Tisíce mladých dívek z celého světa se připojilo k flashmobu #ThisIs18.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
What does life look like for girls turning 18 in 2018? For #DayoftheGirl, we gave young women photographers an assignment: show us what 18-year-old girlhood looks like in your community. Today we’re excited to bring you #ThisIs18: a celebration of girlhood around the world — through girls’ eyes. | 🎥: @mondofufu @lessamillet
Bailey, USA
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
In collaboration with NY Times #thisis18 project, here I am at age 18. What would I tell this version of myself as a 24 year old? You don’t have to pretend to be what you think people want you to be. You won’t be handed anything and you’ll be better for it. It really is okay to be attracted to girls. BE HUMBLE, SIT DOWN!
Missi, Jižní Korea
Jesse, Mexiko
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Outtake del proyecto "This is 18" por Jesse Mireles para @nytgender por @nytimes. Ella es Judith “la Chola” Dávila de 19 años, una de las candidatas para el proyecto #ThisIs18. Nació en el Estado de Zacatecas y actualmente trabaja en un negocio familiar que consiste en vender tamales. Judith es miembro de un Club de Carros “Low Rider” en el cuál pasa la mayor parte del tiempo. Siempre se ha interesado por aprender a cuidar a los animales, le gustaría convertirse en veterinaria pero estudiar no le llama la atención. Además, Judith explica cómo es que surge su alías y cómo es para ella el que la llamen así: «Pues, yo pienso que ese apodo sí viene desde antes y yo creo que es una manera de llamarte, muchas de las veces decimos: “¡es que no me gusta mi nombre!” Entonces, buscamos llamarnos de otra manera o apodo y es la manera de llamarnos nosotros. Te podría decir que nada más entre nosotros (mis amigos del club), no me gusta que otras personas me llamen así. Cuando otras personas me dicen “Chola”, les digo que tengo un nombre y es Judith, y se disculpan. Sólo me pueden llamar así mis amigos, en lo personal».
Mariam, Katar
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Yesterday was the International Day of the Girl. Meet 18-year old Mariam. If i could go back in time and meet her, this is what I would say: It was not your fault. Your body did not make any mistakes. Growing up as a woman is difficult but you will learn to love and accept yourself. You can and you will become the adult you need right now… What would you tell your 18-year-old self? #believesurvivors #believewomen #internationaldayofthegirl #feministfridays #girlgaze #Thisis18
Rachel, Izrael
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
My 18th year, as I’m sure for you as well, was pivotal in my growth and experience as an adult. I barely graduated high school, got denied from my dream school, appealed that deny and ultimately got accepted, moved away to college, joined a sorority, made a trip across the world to Israel with my best friends, was in my first serious relationship, started nannying seriously and watched my mom get married… etc. I continued to grow with age and more experiences like the ones above. Whether or not I realized the things below when I was 18 or 21- they are still important and worthy lessons to share!⠀ ⠀ 18 things I would tell my 18 year old self…⠀ ⠀ 1. Drink water instead of soda and go to the gym when you have time.⠀ 2. You are doing a good job. ⠀ 3. Start saving money now. ⠀ 4. Life is one giant curve ball.⠀ 5. Be graceful in handling rejection. ⠀ 6. Love hard, but if it isn’t reciprocated, know you tried your best.⠀ 7. Focus on getting peace of mind instead of getting even.⠀ 8. Better company awaits.⠀ 9. Be open to new knowledge and constructive criticism.⠀ 10. Try harder in your French classes. ⠀ 11. Accept yourself from head to toe. Don’t be consumed by other people’s idea of perfection.⠀ 12. Being vulnerable is a strength. ⠀ 13. Failing is necessary for growth and improvement. 14. Be quick to forgive & slow to place blame. ⠀ 15. When you see another woman doing well, let it inspire you. If she is able to achieve, so are you. ⠀ 16. In time, what you’re wishing for will manifest in your life; stop searching for happiness; instead create your own.⠀ 17. Know when to put your phone away. ⠀ 18. No matter how big or small the problem, the best way out is always through. ⠀ ⠀ 🔮TBH… I contemplate whether or not Id tell myself then that I’d be diagnosed with cancer. I’m not sure if knowing that would have helped or if I would have lived in some sort of constant fear. ⠀ ⠀ Where do you stand on that and what would you tell your 18 year old self? ⠀ ⠀ #ThisIs18 ⠀ #TBT
Amaka, Nigérie
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
It's the international Day of the Girl Child. I celebrate my Girl Child today and always. Let's empower every Girl Child out there to achieve their potential. Give them the needed support and help them build their own wings!!!! 👧🏽👧🏾👧🏻👧🏼 #dayofthegirl #girlpower #girlchild #mygirl #mydaughter❤️ #girlchildempowerment #dayofthegirl2018 #girlchildday #thisis18 #internationaldayofthegirlchild
Isabella, Brazílie
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I`m posting this photo of baby me (with 18 years old) for an amazing project that I`m participating with @girlgaze and The New York Times`s Gender Letter @nytgender that is called #Thisis18. As part of #Thisis18 I was invited to share a photo of me with 18 years old and write what I would say if I could talk to the girl in the photo. “You are stronger than you think, you really are. The next couple years aren`t going to be as easy as you thought they would, actually, a lot of things that are out of your control will happen. Things you never thought would change will. You will lose people you never thought you would. But even though this change will be scary, it will be necessary for your growth. It will teach you that you don`t have to control and analyse everything in your life to be a happy and successful person. Don`t forget to breathe, to relax, and to enjoy things around you. I know it`s scary to be a female artist but you are absolutely right to trust your creativity and talent, don`t let others make you doubt yourself! Keep fighting for what you believe and for other people and social issues; you know there`s nothing more important to you than making a positive change in the world. You recently (finally) understood your sexuality- that you only like girls- and I know you are terrified of what that means, but never try to hide this part of your identity, you aren`t you without it. Being a lesbian makes you strong, special, resilient and magical, never let other people tell you otherwise. Never stop being proud and glad to be who you are! Your mind, even though it`s filled with creativity and beautiful things, is also haunted by mental illness. I know it sucks and you wish it would just stop, you are tired of fighting against it. But the fight never stops, and that`s okay. Life is way more than your mental illness, there`s a entire amazing and interesting world out there for you to experience, don`t let your illlness make you believe it can take that away from you! Never, ever, forget who you are. Embrace your sexuality, artistic ambitions, flaws, personality, mental illness, everything that makes you different from everyone else.
Judi, Maroko
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#thisis18. It’s International Day of the Girl. Highlighting this warrior girl who is turning 18 in 2018. This photo was taken during Ramadan near the Qasbah in Tangér, Morocco. As her parent, I am honored to witness her forging a courageous and fierce path in the world. #dayofthegirl
Všechny komentáře
Ukázat méně komentářů (0)