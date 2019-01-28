Přes Havanu se prohnalo tornádo. Zůstala po něm spoušť a 170 zraněných

„Byly způsobeny obrovské škody, nyní truchlíme za tři zemřelé a staráme se o 172 zraněných," napsal kubánský lídr na Twitteru.
I just received the news that there was a tornado in La habana, Cuba… i never thought i’d hear that. a building with people inside collapsed. pic.twitter.com/dD2bx7B3PB— Jess or no 🇨🇺 (@jlucem) 28 января 2019 г.
Poznamenal, že nejvíce byla ničivým tornádem poškozena provincie Regla. Na místech probíhá odklízení následků tornáda.
Tornado en Cuba causa destrozos!!! Se reportan derrumbes y #LaHabana casi a oscuras completamente. Extraoficialmente se reportan muertos y heridos. Aterrados los habaneros por el sonido de las ambulancias. #weather #Cuba #Tornado #Sad #Sunday #Sundaynight #Wind #America pic.twitter.com/tJwKfouBDM— Daniel Benitez (@danielbnews) 28 января 2019 г.
