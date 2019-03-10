V Etiopii se zřítil Boeing 737

Premiér Etiopie Abiy Ahmed Ali informoval o obětech po pádu letadla Boeing 737, které vykonávalo let do keňského Nairobi.
„Kancelář premiéra vyslovuje jménem vlády a lidu Etiopie hlubokou soustrast rodinám, které ztratily své blízké v boeingu 737 Ethiopian Airlines, který vykonával pravidelný let do Nairobi (Keňa) dnes ráno,“ napsal premiér na Twitteru.
The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) 10 марта 2019 г.
Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 dropped from radar 6 minutes after departure from Addis Ababa— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) 10 марта 2019 г.
The jet is a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 - delivered to the airline just four months ago. pic.twitter.com/o01HDgEI16
