11:16 10. března 2019
    Letadlo společnosti Ethiopian Airlines. Ilustrační foto

    V Etiopii se zřítil Boeing 737

    © REUTERS / Amr Dalsh
    Svět
    Premiér Etiopie na Twitteru informoval o zemřelých po pádu letadla Boeing 737 letecké společnosti Ethiopian Airlines, které letělo do Nairobi. Na palubě se nacházelo 157 cestujících.

    Premiér Etiopie Abiy Ahmed Ali informoval o obětech po pádu letadla Boeing 737, které vykonávalo let do keňského Nairobi. 

    „Kancelář premiéra vyslovuje jménem vlády a lidu Etiopie hlubokou soustrast rodinám, které ztratily své blízké v boeingu 737 Ethiopian Airlines, který vykonával pravidelný let do Nairobi (Keňa) dnes ráno,“ napsal premiér na Twitteru.

    letadlo, Etiopie
