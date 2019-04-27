Registrace
22:42 27. dubna 2019
    Kissimmee Police FL USA - Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

    Police zadržela muže spojeného se střelbou v synagoze v San Diegu

    CC BY 2.0 / Dave Conner / Kissimmee Police FL USA
    Policie San Diega zadržela muže napojeného na střelbu v synagoze, kde došlo ke zraněním, informovala AP s odkazem na šerifa San Diega.

    Nejméně čtyři lidé byli zraněni během sobotní střelby v synagoze Southern California Poway, citují média policii.

    Čtyři oběti střelby byly odvezeny do nemocnice Palomar Medical Center.

    Policisté po incidentu v synagoze zadrželi jednoho muže.

    ​Policisté podle zpráv potvrdili zranění osob, neupřesnili ale žádné další detaily.

    Policie předtím informovala, že se v oblasti nachází ozbrojený muž.

    Štítky:
    Židé, střelba, USA, Policie
