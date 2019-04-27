Police zadržela muže spojeného se střelbou v synagoze v San Diegu

Nejméně čtyři lidé byli zraněni během sobotní střelby v synagoze Southern California Poway, citují média policii.
Čtyři oběti střelby byly odvezeny do nemocnice Palomar Medical Center.
Policisté po incidentu v synagoze zadrželi jednoho muže.
Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation.— Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) 27. dubna 2019
Policisté podle zpráv potvrdili zranění osob, neupřesnili ale žádné další detaily.
Policie předtím informovala, že se v oblasti nachází ozbrojený muž.
Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) 27. dubna 2019
