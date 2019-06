Merkelová okomentovala nedávné záchvaty třesu

Can G20 summit end trade wars and political infighting? https://t.co/I0b7IcC64K

This Group of Sycophants Applaud Saudi Prince & Trump Holding Hands.

Saudi Prince gets a Front Row Spot, next to Partner in Crime, Pres Trump!

Merkel the Great Female World Leader, in the Gallery. pic.twitter.com/Hs1zdvDYRR