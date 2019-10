Jednání Ruska, Ukrajiny a EU o plynu: Prodlouží Moskva tranzitní smlouvu s Kyjevem? Reakce Šefčoviče

Jan 2020 is round the corner. There must be a clear sense of urgency. I've appealed to intensify bilateral talks b/w #Russia and #Ukraine before next #TrilateralGasTalks in Nov. I'm 💯% convinced there's a possibility to arrive to a balanced solution. 👉🎥 https://t.co/NvD5dfPidJ pic.twitter.com/yXVTuiq1Um