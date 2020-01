Diplomaté upozornili OBSE na situaci kolem Sputniku Estonsko

The state of play w/ @SputnikInt Estonia that @OSCE_RFoM promised to monitor closely is deteriorating. Journalists have to resign due to direct threat of imprisonment by 🇪🇪 authorities. Outrageous line of 🇪🇪 contradicts its OSCE commitments. Looking forward to @OSCE_RFoM reaction pic.twitter.com/gNIUnySZRT