Video: V Sýrii byl tank T-72M1 Adra zasažen řízenou střelou. Jak to dopadlo?

W. #Aleppo: NLF knocked out a T-72 "Adra" of the 4th Div. with what appears to be a 9M113-pattern ATGM.



Altho the camera jumps, it appears that the ATGM strike causes the main gun to fire. (Seen this before) Seems the Adra's added slat armour wasn't sufficient to stop the ATGM. pic.twitter.com/JGCfftRoI4