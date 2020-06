Sekretář armády USA omylem odhalil detaily o americkém hypersonickém systému Vintage Racer

Browsing SecArmy’s Flickr page, I find a photo from AUSA, where guys with General Atomics badges brief on “Vintage Racer - Loitering Weapon System.” I can make out bullet points with “Hypersonic Ingress,” “Survivable,” “Time Over Target,” &“Multi-Role.”https://t.co/FFg2vTryka pic.twitter.com/gi0jK3mUDH