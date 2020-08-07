Havárie v Indii. Letadlo vyjelo z přistávací dráhy a rozlomilo se

Pilot zahynul, mnoho cestujících utrpělo zranění, oznámil na Twitteru bývalý ministr kultury a cestovního ruchu země Alphons Kannanthanam.
Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn’t catch fire @narendramodi @JPNadda— Alphons KJ (@alphonstourism) August 7, 2020
Podle předběžných údajů letadlo letělo z Dubaje. Počet cestujících na palubě se podle údajů médií liší. Mohlo jich být 170 až 194.
Na místě havárie zasahují hasiči a záchranáři.
BREAKING: An Air India Express plane with nearly 191 people on-board skids off runway and breaks up into two at airport in #Kozhikode airport in #Kerala— News_Executive (@News_Executive) August 7, 2020
(Pictures from local social media) pic.twitter.com/atDXUSwtPJ
BREAKING - Additional video of the scene after an Air India Express passenger plane crashes during a landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, India.— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) August 7, 2020
Approximately 200 people on board. Injuries unknown. pic.twitter.com/1oUiLs4J0S
