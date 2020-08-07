Registrace
18:59 07. srpna 2020
    covid-19
    VT-ANL Boeing 788 Air India Tail. Ilustraní foto

    Havárie v Indii. Letadlo vyjelo z přistávací dráhy a rozlomilo se

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Aeroprints.com / VT-ANL Boeing 788 Air India Tail
    Svět
    Letadlo společnosti Air India s cestujícími na palubě sklouzlo z přistávací dráhy ve městě Kóžikkót v indickém státě Kérala, informují indická média. Kokpit a přední část letadla jsou zcela zničeny a trosky jsou rozptýleny na přistávací dráze i za ní.

    Pilot zahynul, mnoho cestujících utrpělo zranění, oznámil na Twitteru bývalý ministr kultury a cestovního ruchu země Alphons Kannanthanam.

    Podle předběžných údajů letadlo letělo z Dubaje. Počet cestujících na palubě se podle údajů médií liší. Mohlo jich být 170 až 194.

    Na místě havárie zasahují hasiči a záchranáři.

