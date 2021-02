Letadlo letící do Amsterdamu změnilo po nouzovém signálu směr a přiletělo zpět do Moskvy

MULTI FR24 COURSE ALERT : At Sat Feb 6 12:25:52 2021 #AFL2694 from SVO to AMS is 1058 nm from destination and now has a cumulative distance off course of 52nm #AvGeek #ADSB https://t.co/qUiCrLBgWg pic.twitter.com/D7oW0dK7p5